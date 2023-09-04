Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Caretaker Defense Minister discusses security situation, military institution conditions with Army chief

    Sep 4, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Monday received at his Yarzeh office, Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, who briefed him on the conditions of the military institution and the general security situation in the country.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the tasks carried out by army units in the field of combating illegal migration, controlling borders, and combating smuggling and illegal infiltration of displaced Syrians into Lebanese territories.nbsp;

    During the meeting, talks also touched on the role of the army in the southern Litani sector in consecrating stability in the region.

    There was emphasis that the army quot;remains the institution that guarantees security and stability, thanks to the sacrifices of itsnbsp;soldiers and their continued dedication to defending the homeland,quot; according to a statement from Defense Minister#39;s Pressnbsp;Office.

