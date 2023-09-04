Putin says he’s open to discussing grain deal with Erdogan

NNA -nbsp;Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Russia#39;s coastal city of Sochi for talks.

During his day-long working visit on Monday, Erdogan discussed current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations with Putin.

Reviving last year#39;s historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease global food crisis was also on the agenda between the leaders, who later held a joint news conference.

quot;Anticipation is high for this visit, as it holds significant importance for our relations and the grain corridor issue,quot; President Erdogan said.nbsp;

quot;I firmly believe that following our discussions and the subsequent press meeting, the messages conveyed to the world, particularly those aimed at less developed African nations, will be a highly positive step forward,quot; he added.–TRT

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.H.