    Putin says he’s open to discussing grain deal with Erdogan

    Sep 4, 2023

    NNA -nbsp;Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in Russia#39;s coastal city of Sochi for talks.

    During his day-long working visit on Monday, Erdogan discussed current regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations with Putin.

    Reviving last year#39;s historic Black Sea grain deal that helped ease global food crisis was also on the agenda between the leaders, who later held a joint news conference.

    quot;Anticipation is high for this visit, as it holds significant importance for our relations and the grain corridor issue,quot; President Erdogan said.nbsp;

    quot;I firmly believe that following our discussions and the subsequent press meeting, the messages conveyed to the world, particularly those aimed at less developed African nations, will be a highly positive step forward,quot; he added.–TRT

