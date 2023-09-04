TikTok star and English language teacher, 29, with 2m followers is arrested for ‘having sex with a minor he infected with STDs’ while working at private Christian schools in Bangkok

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

TikTok star and teacher Luke Rockwell has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor. His mother claims he was infected with STDs while teaching English in private Christian schools in Bangkok.

The 29-year-old, from Florida, allegedly contacted a 16-year-old schoolgirl on social media before having sex with her “repeatedly”, while recording her and telling her to “keep it secret”.

Last month, the girl fell ill with abdominal pain caused by chlamydia and gonorrhea, passed on by Rockwell, who uses the name Teacher Luke for his TikToks, according to the girl’s mother.

Her concerned mother rushed her to hospital before finding out the alleged gender.

The horrified mother filed a police report on August 29 and Rockwell was arrested at his luxury apartment yesterday for ‘sex with a minor’ and ‘registration of deeds’.

TikTok star and teacher Luke Rockwell, 29 (pictured in Thailand in 2020) has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor he allegedly infected with STDs

The 29-year-old, from Florida, was arrested at his home yesterday morning (pictured)

Speaking today, the shaken mum said: ‘My daughter had been messaging Professor Luke for months using my phone. She deleted the messages after chatting.

“They met and had sex without me knowing, then my daughter got gonorrhea and chlamydia from him.

“I knew something was wrong when my daughter looked very sick. She looked pale and held her stomach complaining of pain in that area. I kept asking her questions until she told me about this man called Master Luke.

“My daughter said the first time they had sex Professor Luke used protection, but after that he didn’t use any more. She trusted him.

“Professor Luke told him to keep everything a secret until he was 18. He told my daughter he loved her and would let her come live with him when she was no longer a minor.

“My daughter sent her a message telling her the result of the STD test where she tested positive for gonorrhea. He promised that he would take responsibility for the costs.

“I don’t complain to the police because I want money or compensation. I don’t care about money.

“I want every woman and every child to know how mean Professor Luke is. It’s embarrassing for me to tell people about what’s happening to my family, but I hope it stops Professor Luke from taking advantage of a girl in the future.

Rockwell is from Melbourne, Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida. He previously worked at the prestigious Wall Street English College in Bangkok, where he taught locals.

Rockwell (pictured speaking at a comedy event last year) was arrested at his luxury apartment for ‘sex with a minor’ and ‘registration of deeds’

Pictured are Thai police taking Rockwell into custody

He previously worked at Bangkok Christian College (BCC) and Thai Christian School, giving short English lessons.

In a few years, his TikTok has gained more than two million followers, including many young girls.

The alleged victim, who attended a school where Rockwell had previously taught, reportedly exchanged messages with the teacher on another of his social media accounts on Instagram.

Her mother said her daughter was a “vulnerable and troubled” teenager, who was adopted when she was three and had “virtually no friends”.

She added, “My daughter barely speaks Thai and she has very few local friends. She is troubled and she truly believes that Luke loves her. We homeschooled her because of all the hardships she faced.

Police from the Khlong Tan District Police Station received the report on August 29. A warrant for Rockwell’s arrest was later approved by the city criminal court.

According to the complaint, Rockwell is charged with “depriving a minor over the age of fifteen but not over the age of eighteen for indecency.” The age of consent in Thailand is 15, but anyone under 18 is still considered a minor.

It continues: “The mother of the alleged victim came to see the investigator to inform him that her daughter was suffering from stomach pains.

“When she questioned her daughter, she discovered that she had been in contact with the suspect in early February via Instagram. They talked often before meeting in a mall, then he took her to his apartment where they made love, and the couple were in constant contact afterward.

Police from Khlong Tan District Police Station (pictured) received the report on August 29. A warrant for Rockwell’s arrest was later approved by the city criminal court.

Officers from the Khlong Tan police station were joined by a team from the Children’s and Women’s Welfare Department at police headquarters when they executed the arrest warrant on Sunday morning.

Rockwell was later questioned in police custody where he admitted to being the person named in the arrest warrant.

Lt. Gen. Thitsit Sangsawan, Commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), ordered the arrest operation led by Deputy Commissioner Lt. Gen. Piyarat Wesakanok with the help of the team of police investigation from Khlong Tan police station.

Police Chief Sangsawan said: “The American suspect was arrested for having sexual relations with a minor over the age of 15 but not exceeding 18 and recording the sexual act with a minor.

“Furthermore, he is accused of taking a minor from his parents, guardians or guardians without reasonable cause, willfully and intentionally.”

“The suspect surrendered voluntarily and was cooperative. He confessed his relationship with the minor.

“There are now additional details to investigate in order to gather all the information in the case against the suspect.”