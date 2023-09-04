Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri welcomes newly appointed French, Qatari Ambassadors, discusses situation with former minister Aridi

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday welcomed nbsp;at the second presidencyrsquo;s headquarters in Ain El-Tineh, the newly appointed French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, who paid him a protocol visit upon assuming his diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

    The visit was an occasion to discuss the current general situation and the latest developments,nbsp;and the bilateral relationsnbsp;nbsp;between Lebanon and France.

    Speaker Berri later received the newly appointed Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdul Rahman bin Faisal Thani Al Thani, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming his diplomatic mission in Lebanon.

    Discussions reportedly touched on the latest developments and the bilateral relations between the two countries.nbsp;

    This afternoon, Berri met with former Minister Ghazi al-Aridi, with whom he discussed the current general situation and the latest political developments.

