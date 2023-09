NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday welcomed his office at the Ministry, Media Affairs Academic and Researcher, Dr. Ali Rammal, in the presence of Head of the Ministryrsquo;s Studies and Publications Directorate Khodor Majed.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the media law and ways to develop it.nbsp;

nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y