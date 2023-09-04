Learning Sanctuary fined $90,000 after child found with skipping rope around neck in King’s Square, Perth

A child has a skipping rope tangled around his neck

They were left unattended and got stuck in a slide.

G8 Education received a record fine in Australia

A daycare center has been fined a record $90,000 after an unsupervised child was found unconscious with a skipping rope around his neck.

Childcare provider G8 Education has been fined by the Western Australian State Administrative Court following the incident on September 8, 2022.

Two children have been temporarily left unattended at the Learning Sanctuary in King’s Square, Perth.

When staff returned 14 minutes later, one of the children was found hanging from a skipping rope after it became tangled around his neck as they descended a slide.

The three-year-old was unresponsive and required 18 chest compressions before recovering and being taken to hospital.

It is understood the child has recovered, but the family are too shaken to speak publicly.

G8 Education was fined two fines worth $50,000 and $40,000, the largest of their kind ever imposed in Australia.

“It’s as close to the worst-case scenario as you can get without it actually being the death of a child,” said Angelo Barbaro, of the Department for Communities.

“The supervisor was actually performing other duties when this tragic accident happened.”

“I understand the child is physically fine but is obviously still quite traumatized by the incident,” Barbaro said.

A G8 Education spokesperson said the group “took immediate action” to review its facilities and practices and rolled out improvements across its network.

“We worked closely with the Education and Care Regulatory Unit during its investigation of this incident and accept the findings of the State Administrative Court report,” the representative said.

“We have implemented all of the report’s recommendations and remain committed to providing safe, secure and supportive learning environments for the children in our care.”

WA Community Services Minister Sabine Winton said the amount of the fine sends a message to child care centers across the state.

“For parents, when dropping off their children at centers across Western Australia, they should know that supervising their children is 100 per cent of the time and a top priority.”