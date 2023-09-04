Shootout at Alabama nightclub leaves ‘two women dead’

Two women have been pronounced dead following a shooting at an Alabama nightclub over Labor Day weekend.

Friends of the victims took them to a nearby hospital only to find themselves shot again after the suspect followed them.

No arrests have been made and the suspects are still at large.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two women were killed and several others injured in an early morning shooting that began at an Alabama nightclub and continued as victims were transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses said that before 2:30 a.m. Monday a Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up outside the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, people inside were seeking treatment for victims of the first shooting .

As they called for help, a car pulled up behind the SUV and began to open fire. The shots shattered a hospital room window and hit a nearby police cruiser, reports AL.com.

Everyone who was injured was shot in the nightclub. According to the AL.com report, in addition to the two killed, three others were injured.

Police confirmed the shooting was being investigated as a double homicide. No arrests have been made and the suspects remain at large. University Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center in Alabama.

The University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham is the only Level 1 trauma center in Alabama.

The initial shooting took place at Aria Restaurant & Lounge, just a five-minute drive from the hospital.

According to the club’s Instagram page, the venue was hosting an event named Labor Day Rehab Sunday at the time of the attack.

A witness described the gunshots as “banging iron pipes” in an interview with AL.com.

The two women are the 90th and 91st people to be victims of homicide in Birmingham so far in 2023.