Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    News

    Shootout at Alabama nightclub leaves ‘two women dead’

    By

    Sep 4, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Shootout at Alabama nightclub leaves ‘two women dead’

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Alabama nightclub shooting leaves ‘two women dead’

    Two women have been pronounced dead following a shooting at an Alabama nightclub over Labor Day weekend.
    Friends of the victims took them to a nearby hospital only to find themselves shot again after the suspect followed them.
    No arrests have been made and the suspects are still at large.

    By Paul Farrell for Dailymail.Com

    Update: 8:11 a.m. EDT, September 4, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Two women were killed and several others injured in an early morning shooting that began at an Alabama nightclub and continued as victims were transported to a local hospital.

    Witnesses said that before 2:30 a.m. Monday a Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up outside the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, people inside were seeking treatment for victims of the first shooting .

    As they called for help, a car pulled up behind the SUV and began to open fire. The shots shattered a hospital room window and hit a nearby police cruiser, reports AL.com.

    Everyone who was injured was shot in the nightclub. According to the AL.com report, in addition to the two killed, three others were injured.

    Police confirmed the shooting was being investigated as a double homicide. No arrests have been made and the suspects remain at large. University Hospital is the only Level 1 trauma center in Alabama.

    The University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham is the only Level 1 trauma center in Alabama.

    The initial shooting took place at Aria Restaurant & Lounge, just a five-minute drive from the hospital.

    According to the club’s Instagram page, the venue was hosting an event named Labor Day Rehab Sunday at the time of the attack.

    A witness described the gunshots as “banging iron pipes” in an interview with AL.com.

    The two women are the 90th and 91st people to be victims of homicide in Birmingham so far in 2023.

    Shootout at Alabama nightclub leaves ‘two women dead’

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Married NYC rabbi Yosef Mordechai Paryzer is charged with ‘rape by deception’ and arrested in Jerusalem after ‘duping 30 women’ with fake Tinder profile pretending to be a secular bachelor

    Sep 4, 2023
    News

    Netflix unveils South African originals and content partnerships

    Sep 4, 2023
    News

    CD and Savings Account Rates Today | Earn Over 5% on Savings and CDs

    Sep 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Married NYC rabbi Yosef Mordechai Paryzer is charged with ‘rape by deception’ and arrested in Jerusalem after ‘duping 30 women’ with fake Tinder profile pretending to be a secular bachelor

    Sep 4, 2023
    News

    Netflix unveils South African originals and content partnerships

    Sep 4, 2023
    News

    CD and Savings Account Rates Today | Earn Over 5% on Savings and CDs

    Sep 4, 2023
    News

    How today’s data centers marry clean tech with reliability

    Sep 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy