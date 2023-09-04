Netflix unveils South African originals and content partnerships

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Netflix has unveiled and previewed upcoming South African original series and movies on MIP Africa during a panel titled ‘See What’s Next on Netflix’. The global streamer also touted multi-title partnerships with local filmmakers.

“We are incredibly excited to continue our investment in South African stories and to expand our relationships with these amazing storytellers,” said Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s vp of content for the Middle East and Africa. “These longstanding partnerships with local filmmakers have enabled us to discover unique perspectives and diverse stories from South Africa to entertain our more than 238 million members around the world. That is why we want to invest in South Africa’s creative industries and showcase the incredible talent the country has to offer.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming series:

Wrong educationa new series for young adults from Burnt Onion Productions (How to ruin Christmas) will debut on Netflix on September 15. The story follows a young, self-centered, first-year varsity student (Buntu Petse) who finds herself on the canceled list after the police raid her home and seize her family’s assets due to her mother’s (Baby Cele) corrupt political dealings. Embarrassed and with her tail between her legs, Mbali runs to Grahamstown University in Makhanda, where she strives to reinvent herself and escape her mother’s corrupt legacy.

Yo Christmas is a new series for the holiday season launching later this year. The series is produced by Johnny Barbuzano, Tiffany Barbuzano and Morishe Matlejoane for BBZEE Productions. More details on the title and cast will be shared at a later date.

Blood and water Season 4. The best of Parkhurst High return with “more exciting (and hard-earned) life lessons.” The new season of the hit series from writer and director Nosipho Dumisa and Gambit Films will debut in the first quarter of 2024.

Cruel beauty Season 2, the mysterious drama series that follows the powerful Bhengu family and their global beauty empire, returns with a new season of drama, and everyone is out for revenge. Created by Lebogang Mogashoa and produced by Quizzical Pictures, it is expected to launch in 2024.

Young, famous and African Season 3 will start production soon. The pan-African reality series will feature an all-star cast from South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania, Ghana and Uganda.

Here’s an overview of the upcoming feature films:

Kandasamys: The baby. “The hilarious and heartfelt next chapter in the Kandasamys film franchise from writer and director Jayan Moodley, shot on location in South Africa and Mauritius, premieres on Netflix on October 20.”

Heart of the hunter. “A twisty spy thriller based on the novel by acclaimed author Deon Meyer and directed by famed Mandla Dube (Silverton Siege) with an all star cast. Launch in the first quarter of 2024.

Soweto love story. Set in the heart of Johannesburg’s famous township, Aroma-com will also be available on Netflix in the first quarter of 2024.

Several multi-title partnerships with acclaimed South African filmmakers and production houses were also announced. This is its most significant expansion to date as Netflix ramps up investment in the South African film and television industry.

Mandla Dube, initially announced in 2022 and the first deal of its kind with a South African filmmaker, acclaimed writer, producer and director, has teamed up with Netflix on a three-film deal, the first project of which is: Heart of the huntercoming to Netflix in the first quarter of 2024. Mandla previously directed the Netflix movie, Silverton siegewhile also directing several episodes of the Netflix South Africa series, JIVA!

Netflix shared its local partnerships with acclaimed local filmmakers and production houses, including:

Akin Omotoso and Ocher Media for Multi-Title Book Adaptation Partnership;

Local and international director Donovan Marsh (iNumber Number, Spud & Spud 2, Hunter Killer And I’m all girls) about a three-movie film partnership, the first of which was the recently released Netflix movie, iNumber number: Fool’s Gold.

Award-winning film and TV production company, Gambit movies, about a partnership with multiple titles in different genres and formats (series and movies). The Gambit Films team is behind the popular Netflix South Africa series Blood and water And Unseen starring Gail Mabalane.

Writer, producer and director, Jayan Moodley (The Kandasamys Franchise) on a three-movie partnership, starting with the next installment of the Kandasamys film series, Kandasamys: The baby currently in production.

Award-winning production house Stained Glass Productions, led by acclaimed producers Gugu Zuma-Ncube and Pepsi Pokane, is building a multi-title book adaptation partnership across genres.

Acclaimed producers Mandla Ngcongwane and Mpumelelo Nhlapo and their award-winning production house Black Brain Pictures enter into a multi-title partnership for films and series.