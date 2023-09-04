Married NYC rabbi Yosef Mordechai Paryzer is charged with ‘rape by deception’ and arrested in Jerusalem after ‘duping 30 women’ with fake Tinder profile pretending to be a secular bachelor

Rabbi Yosef Mordechai Paryzer, 35, was arrested last week in Jerusalem

He is accused of using fake Tinder and Bumble profiles to date dozens of women

His lawyer says his actions may be immoral, but they are not illegal.

A married New York rabbi has been arrested in Israel for ‘deceptive rape’ after his double life as secular dating app Romeo came to light.

Rabbi Yosef Mordechai Paryzer, 35, has been criminally charged with using a false identity to entice women into having sex with him – one of those relationships lasting more than seven years.

The father-of-two allegedly used fake names such as Jake Segal to create online dating profiles on sites like Tinder and Bumble and dated multiple women simultaneously.

Two of the women he allegedly cheated on filed a criminal complaint for rape by deception with the Israel Police, and an investigation led to Parazer’s arrest. Authorities say they have interviewed 18 more women and a dozen more have come forward since Paryzer’s arrest.

Originally from Brooklyn, the rabbi moved to Israel about 10 years ago and worked as a teacher at a Jewish school, but was fired.

“Consensual sex performed under false pretenses, that is. false identity of the perpetrator, is a criminal offense which is legally defined as rape,” the accusers said on social media, as reported je24ews.

Police said Paryzer told unsuspecting women he was single and lived with roommates while working for a nonprofit as a dog trainer for the blind.

One of the women said Fox News digital she met the rabbi on Tinder and he seemed “very normal.” The two reportedly discussed a future together after a few months of dating.

But the woman began to notice red flags in the relationship, as she had never been invited to his apartment and he did not want to spend weekends together, claiming he had roommates and he had to observe the Jewish Sabbath.

It wasn’t until they had a fight over a month ago and she went to the apartment building where she thought he lived that she found out he didn’t live there. not really.

The woman then remembered the names of two women he had mentioned and followed on Instagram, and managed to find them. The women then told him that they were either currently dating the rabbi or that they had recently broken up with him.

The women then gathered other names and discovered even more people who were or had been involved with the rabbi through his false identities.

“I reached out to these women as well and heard very similar stories,” the first woman told Fox News Digital.

Originally from Brooklyn, the rabbi moved to Israel about 10 years ago and worked as a teacher at a Jewish school, but was fired after his arrest.

“The conversations we’ve had have been devastating and very emotional.”

The women then decided to confront Paryzer by inviting him to one of their apartments, where several of the alleged victims were present and demanded the truth.

But Paryzer initially only admitted to dating all the women, saying he was lost and depressed.

The women only later discovered that he was a rabbi and married with two young children, one of whom had just been born.

Another woman told Fox News Digital that she met Paryzer on Bumble and knew him as Jake Segel.

She introduced him to her parents, and his mother expressed concern when she found nothing about him online or from the Jewish community.

Paryzer reportedly said he had a panic attack when he confronted him and the two broke up.

“My friends keep telling me I’m so strong, but there are still times when I feel totally exhausted and confused again,” she told Fox News Digital.

“But I have this underlying motivation to make sure justice is served and that no woman is ever hurt by this man again.”

But a lawyer for Paryzer said the rabbi’s actions “were immoral but not criminal.”

“All social networks and especially dating apps are full of lies, every adult knows that, so anyone claiming it’s about serious relationships lacks logic and common sense,” the lawyer said.

“Once we have all the elements of the case, we can prove it.”