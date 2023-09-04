Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    Gabon new leader vows ‘free’ elections after transition

    Sep 4, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – General Brice Oligui Nguema, who led a coup last week that toppled Gabonrsquo;s 55-year-old ruling dynasty, took the oath of office as interim president on Monday, promising ldquo;free, transparent and credible electionsrdquo; to restore civilian rule but without giving a timeframe.

    He also vowed to amnesty political prisoners, in a speech in which he insisted the coup had saved Gabon from bloodshed after elections that were ldquo;obviously loaded.rdquo;

    In a speech after taking the oath of office, Oligui said the promised elections would be the stepping stone to ldquo;handing power back to the civilians,rdquo; although he did not specify any date.

    He said he was seeking the participation of all of Gabonrsquo;s ldquo;core groupsrdquo; to draft a new constitution, which ldquo;will be adopted by referendum.rdquo; mdash; AFPnbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Y

