NNA – The Media Office of the Ministry of Finance on Monday announced in a statement, ldquo;After the Ministry of Finance completed all the amendments approved by the Council of Ministers on the 2023 state budget draft law, the Ministry sent the final version of the draft law to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, which will refer it to the House of Parliament for discussion and approval.rdquo;

