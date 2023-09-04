Turkey’s President Erdogan ‘declares war’ with Russia thanks to an interpreter’s blunder in front of a surprised Vladimir Putin

<!–

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan dramatically declared war on a shocked Vladimir Putin when they met today.

The Russian dictator looked momentarily taken aback as the interpreter translated the Ankara president’s opening remarks at a summit in Sochi.

“There is a war between Russia and Turkey,” announced the Turkish-Russian translation of Erdogan’s remarks.

Turkey is a NATO state, so such a war would encompass the entire world.

“The current situation between Ukraine and Russia… This is the backdrop for this visit,” Erdogan said, making it clear that he wanted to broker the grain deal to feed the world’s poorest nations.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel denounced an “epic mistake” by the official interpreter at the summit between Turkey, a NATO member, and Russia.

It was not clear if the male interpreter was Russian or Turkish.

The official record of Erdogan’s statements shows that he did not make the mistake: it was the interpreter’s.

It was a rare visit by a foreign leader for an isolated Putin ostracized for his bloody war with Ukraine.

Russia is ready to supply up to one million tons of grain at a preferential price through Turkey to the poorest countries, the dictator said.

Erdogan, 69, agreed to travel to Russia after Putin, 70, refused to travel abroad to Turkey.

Some say this is due to paranoia over the war crimes arrest, others that he suffers from hidden health problems.

Putin took advantage of his press conference to claim that the West had misled him in connection with the grain export deal across the Black Sea, a familiar accusation.

“As always… this often happens with our western partners, they fooled us again,” said the dictator. “And they didn’t do what they promised… again.”