Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    Smash Mouth Frontman Steve Harwell Dies at Age 56

    Reuters

    Founding member and former lead singer of Smash Mouth, Steve Harwell, has passed away at the age of 56.

    On Monday, band manager Robert Hayes told The Daily Beast that Harwell “was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably” at his Boise, Idaho, home.

    The Daily Beast previously reported that Harwell was placed in hospice care Sunday with late-stage liver failure, spurred by years of substance abuse. Smash Mouth band manager Robert Hayes said that Harwell would only be around “for a short time.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

