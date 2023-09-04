Priyanka Chopra gloats about ‘dreamy’ husband Nick Jonas… amid claims his brother Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner are on and off

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Priyanka Chopra gushed about husband Nick Jonas, calling him “dreamy” on Sunday.

The actress, 41, took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the couple traveling in a car to his show in Austin, Texas, as well as a photo of the singer, 30, staring out the window of an airplane.

In the photo of Nick’s side profile, lit by the golden hour-light streaming in from the plane window, she posted a heart-eyed emoji and wrote, “Dreamy.”

Ahead of his band’s concert, the Quantico star had also posted a selfie of them sitting in the backseat of a car along with the simple caption, “See you soon.” She also shared a solo shot showing off her diamond accessories for the show.

This comes amid widespread speculation that Joe Jonas, 34, and wife Sophie Turner, 27, are heading for a divorce, even though she was spotted last night at his concert where he put his wedding ring back on.

Admiration: Priyanka Chopra gushed about her husband, Nick Jonas, calling him ‘dreamy’ on Sunday

Cute selfie: The actress, 41, took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of the couple traveling in a car to his show in Austin, Texas, as well as a photo of the singer, 30, looking out the window of a plane stared

Bejeweled: She also shared a solo shot showing off her diamond accessories for the show

During their show in Austin, Joe made no mention of marital problems and even gave an emotional performance of his “love letter” song, Hesitate, which he wrote for her in 2019.

He confirmed to Apple Music that same year that he “wrote it for (his) partner, Sophie, and it’s one of those love letters you write to your partner and say, ‘I’ll be there no matter what’.”

Reports came out on Sunday that he and Sophie have had ‘serious problems’ for six months.

It was also added that after four years of marriage, they were heading for a breakup.

TMZ also revealed that Joe has been looking after their two young daughters “pretty much all the time” for the past three months, even while on tour with his brothers Nick and Kevin, 35.

He is reported to have met with two Los Angeles divorce attorneys and has a bailiff’s attorney in preparation for filing for dissolution of the marriage.

In addition, the former Disney star has been at public sightings with and without his wedding ring in recent weeks.

Marital troubles: This comes amid widespread speculation that Joe Jonas, 34, and wife Sophie Turner, 27, are heading for divorce

Back on? Adding to the mystery, Joe was seen wearing his wedding ring again on the same day at his concert. The Game of Thrones alumna was also spotted at his band’s The Tour concert, watching him

Widespread speculation: Reports emerged on Sunday that he and Sophie had been having “serious problems” for the past six months and were heading for a breakup after four years of marriage. The couple have two children: Willa, three, and a one-year-old daughter whose name has not yet been confirmed

The couple tied the knot in 2019 with an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas after three years of dating.

They first bonded romantically when they were spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016.

In January 2017, they confirmed their romance and became official on Instagram.

The couple also share two children: Willa, three, and a one-year-old daughter, whose name has not yet been confirmed.