Selena Gomez says ‘guys’ often think girls are ‘high maintenance’ but really just have ‘high standards’ as she plugs new song Single Soon

Selena Gomez thinks men are making a big mistake.

The star, who promotes her song Single Soon, said men often misunderstand her.

“I think I have standards, and I think I currently live in a world where guys confuse standards with high maintenance,” the Let Somebody Go artist shared.

Single Soon’s lyrics include the line “a bit high maintenance, but I’m worth a try,” and Selena agreed that the description could be referring to her.

“The sentence was really nice because I’m not ashamed to say, ‘I actually need X, Y, and Z to be with me.’”

“So,” she explained, “in a way it was just for the attitude of the song.” And that’s really how I feel.’

The 31-year-old singer, who recently broke her hand, looked chic but comfortable in a white halter top, wide-leg jeans, white sneakers and a shade of gray in a snap on social media

She is happy to be alone but open to finding someone special.

The actress and singer, who treated her sister Gracie to Beyoncé’s concert this weekend, has some ideas about what she wants in a partner.

The 31-year-old opened up about her single status SiriusXM reaches 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon on August 30 while promoting her new song, Single Soon.

“I think everyone goes through the phase of, ‘Oh, it would be nice to have someone,’ and I get that. But you know, I just enjoy where I am,” she said.

“And I just want to be happy with who I am so that when that person comes into my life I can add them to me instead of being this insecure person I used to be,” the Ice Cream singer explained.

The 31-year-old opened up about her single status on August 30 on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon as she promoted her new track, Single Soon.

"I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually need X, Y, and Z to be with me.'"

Selena has dated Justin Bieber, Joe Jonas, and The Weeknd in the past.

Anyone interested in a relationship with the Doolittle actress should be “cool.”

“Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool,” she insisted.

“You just have to be nice and please make me laugh, and also just be good to my family and the people around you.”

The Only Murders in the Building star recently broke her hand, but didn’t let the injury slow her down.

She and Gracie, 10, joined a host of other A-list celebrities during the game between Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami and their star player Lionel Messi on Sunday.

LA lost 3-1.

The Ice Cream performer looked concerned in a snapshot where she sat in the stands watching the play and captioned it “Mood.”

New hit: Selena releases Single Soon on August 25

Plus-one: Selena took her sister Gracie, 10, as her plus-one to the Beyonce concert and to the Inter Miami vs. Los Angeles FC game this weekend. She posted this photo of her excitedly sitting in the stands on social media and captioned it ‘Mood’

The Spring Breakers star looked chic but comfortable in a flowing white halter top, wide leg jeans and white sneakers and her gray hue.

Her dark hair was styled in a sleek bun and she wore natural-looking makeup.

Selena celebrated the third anniversary of her makeup line Rare Beauty this weekend.

When asked to share their favorite memory from the past year, many fans and customers mentioned the Mental Health Summit the company hosted in May.

Selena and the brand founded the Rare Impact Fund, using one percent of Rare Beauty’s sales to fund it, aiming to raise $100 million over the next ten years.

So far, they have been able to provide grants to mental health organizations such as Mindful Life Project, Black Teacher Project, Konscious Youth Development & Service, and Trans Lifeline.

Selena will host the first-ever Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles on October 4.