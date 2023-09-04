Best Labor Day sales 2023: Hand-picked deals on mattresses, TVs, laptops, and more

Hero Images/Getty Images
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more
The Labor Day sales are in full swing and mark the last big multi-retailer sales season event before Black Friday at the end of November. Yes, there’s another Amazon Prime Day in October for Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ event, but those deals will only be at Amazon and locked behind the Prime member paywall.
Today’s Labor Day sales are open to everyone and feature a rich selection of retailers. We’re highlighting a bit of everything with some of our favorite deals below, followed by a live report on the latest sales we think you should be checking out as the Labor Day long weekend comes to a close.
Three categories in particular stand out so far. There are hundreds to be saved on a range of mattresses, from high-end picks from Saatva and Leesa and even some nice percentages rolling off already affordable but still really good picks from brands like Allswell. If you’re ready for the new football and basketball seasons but have been considering upgrading your TV, there are loads of awesome Labor Day TV deals to choose from across all budgets. We haven’t forgotten about you back-to-school types, too, and neither have the top tech stores, as laptops are going for some super crazy hot prices today, meaning there’s no need to wait for Black Friday.
Shop direct at: Amazon | Best Buy | Casper | Charge Bikes | Crate & Barrel | Hello Fresh | Nordstrom | Home Depot | Rei | Saatva | Walmart | Wayfair
Labor Day mattress sales
Labor Day TV deals
Labor Day laptop deals
Labor Day tech deals
Labor Day kitchen deals
Labor Daypets deals
More Labor Day sales highlights
Amazon
From TVs to washer-dryer-combos, LG is offering a wide variety of its products on sale for Labor Day. Several of the promotions carry on through the rest of the year, so be sure to check them out to score some savings.
truff.com
Foodies love Truff for its condiments and seasonings that elevate ordinary food to the next level. Ending on September 4, shoppers can save 20% with the promo code LDW20. Whether as a gift for someone you love or for your own pantry, there’s something for everyone, from hot sauce to pasta sauce.
Use the promo code LDW20 to get 20% off at Truff
Rachel Askinasi/Insider
Beautiful, durable, and spacious, Away suitcases and bags are worth investing in. Right now you can save up to 35% off select products, including The Original suitcase, The Front Pocket Backpack, and more.
Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Etsy is a great place to score unique finds from small businesses and craftspeople all over the world. Right now for Labor Day, some shops are getting together to offer up to 50% off, including items like furniture, home decor, jewelry, and much more.
Otterbox
Otterbox is known for its durable and dependable mobile accessories, all of which are on sale for Labor Day. Now through September 5, the entire site is 15% off, including wireless chargers, phone cases, and more.
Charge Bikes
Typically, sales from Charge Bikes require you to buy two or more bikes to get a discount. For Labor Day, you can get 50% off any single bike with the promo code LABORDAY2023. This rare deal can’t be missed if you’ve been looking to buy one.
Save 50% on any e-bike at Charge Bikes with code LABORDAY2023
The Charge City e-bike is our budget pick for the best electric bike.
Sodastream
SodaStream is synonymous with soda makers, the must-have countertop appliance for all fans of carbonated beverages. Right now you can save 20% off sitewide — not including refill cylinders, unfortunately — making now a great time to get your very own
Save 20% off sitewide at SodaStream
The SodaStream Fizzi One Touch is our top pick for the best soda maker.
TCL
Ok, this is easily the biggest Labor Day deal of the day. This 98-inch 4K TV is absolutely gargantuan in scale, and you’ll have to get the tape measure out to even consider it.
Amazon has done a poor job of showing it as on sale, as it looks like the usual list price on the site. Dig deeper (we have), and you’ll see that it has an MSRP at most other stores over $4999. So we’re looking at an actual discount of $2000 here.
TCL 98-inch 4K TV $4999 $2999 at Amazon
With the new seasons for NFL and NBA fast approaching, this could be just what you need. It’s cheaper than a season ticket, and it will be like being there at this size! Next-gen gamers should take note, too, as it features a 120Hz display.
Reuters
Best Buy is running a sale across pretty much every category under its very large roof. smartwatches, headphones, Apple products, OLED TVs, back-to-school picks, fitness, outdoors, appliances, phones, and more.
Shop the Labor Day sale at Best Buy
There are additional discounts for My Best Buy Plus members.
BI Photo Isabel Fernandez Pujol
Dell is giving away a $75 Dell gift card with purchases of the PS5, which makes it one of the best PS5 deals we’ve seen in a while, especially if you can make use of the card for another purchase at Dell.
You might have also noticed some TV deals we mentioned higher up this page that knock $150 off the TV’s price when bundled with a PS5, so if you’re after a TV too, they might be a better match.
Amazon
You read that right, you can save 40% on all Tushy bidets and bundles today and through to the 11th – if stock lasts that long at least. We don’t see prices getting any better this year, so if you’ve been thinking about upgrading your toilet to a bidet experience, this is an excellent value opportunity.
Save up to 40% at Tushy: with code LABORSPRAY
Want to know more? We have a full Tushy bidet Classic 3.0 review for the excellent attachment. If you’d like to see what the competition is like, head on over to our best bidet guide.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Still clinging on to summer? Yep, same here. There are some great discounts on outdoor furniture, and we’ve seen fire pit brazers and gas grills down to half-price already. Heading indoors, you can save hundreds on a new refrigerator or oven.
There are plenty of discounts on general home improvement tools, garden maintenance, security cameras, storage, and more. And, of course, leaf blowers. Check out the full range below.
eBay
Labor Day is a great opportunity to remember ebay isn’t just about preowned goods as it’s long been a strong source of brand new goods, too, as big brand and independent sellers appreciate the massive reach the online storefront has.
Head on over to the deals page below, and you’ll see plenty of red labels reminding you to use coupon code LABORDAYTWENTY to save a further 20% (up to $500) on products. Do double-check the listing, as there are some refurbs amongst new products.
Bellacor
Bellacor specializes in high-end lighting, indoor and outdoor furniture, and decor and offers up to 80% off today. Many items feature a double discount with a further 25% off when you use the code BONUS25. These are clearly called out on the listings, but the discounted price you can see is the original sale price rather than the price with the other 25% knocked off. You must enter the code manually at checkout to get this extra cash off, so don’t forget!
Leesa
Leesa’s excellent Sapira Hybrid mattress sits right at the top of our best mattress guide, and you can save $400 on the queen-size model today. There are discounts on seemingly every Leesa model, actually, and many deals are throwing in two free pillows (worth $120) as well.
See the full Labor Day sale at Leesa
Want to see why our mattress experts recommend Leesa’s flagship mattress as the very best? Here’s our full Leesa Sapira Hybrid review.
HelloFresh
If you’ve been putting off giving a home cooking delivery service like Hello Fresh a go, this might be the deal you’ve been waiting for. New members can get 16 free meals, free shipping on the first box, and more when using the code HFLDW2023 and works across nine boxes and varies by plan.
See available plans at Hello Fresh
If you’d like a deeper look at similar options, head on over to our best meal kit delivery service guide.
Zinus
If you’re in the market for a range of extras for the bedroom, Zinus is offering 20% off sitewide with the code “LABORDAY20” until Sunday, September 10, or until supplies last – excluding sale items. You can also use the code to save on select sofas too.
Save 20% at Zinus: with code LABORDAY20
Brooklinen
Looking to upgrade your bed sheets with something a little bit more luxurious? Or maybe something that won’t be bobbling up like crazy after a few washes and sleeps? Labor Day sales are a good opportunity as most bed sheet specialists are having a sale, and Brooklinen caught our eye with a massive 20% off site-wide sale. The sale expires at 2:59 am EDT on 9/7 or as long as stock lasts.
20% off everything at Brooklinen: with code LABORDAY20
If you want to check out some other options, we’ve put together a guide to the best bed sheets we’ve tried and tested this year.
MasterClass
With their celebrity creators, high production value, and intuitive app, MasterClass videos feel more like edutainment than traditional online courses. For up to 50% off the usual price, you can get incredible access to the MasterClass catalog on things like cooking, interior design, sports, wellness, writing, business, and more deep-dive topics. You can also gift a membership, which could be an excellent buy for Christmas or upcoming birthdays. This offer will end today.
Apple / Insider
This deal has been seen before, but never lasts long before going back up to full price or back to the other ‘usual’ sale price of around $220. We’re not expecting 3rd-gen AirPods Pro to land at the upcoming iPhone 15 launch event in a few weeks’ time, as that event will likely focus on the new phone and a new Apple Watch as it’s too soon for new Pro buds (late 2024 is a better guess).
I’m a recent convert to these buds as, I found the bulkier round models, like the noise-canceling buds from Sony, to be a poor fit for my ears, so I wandered over to the dark side, and have been blown away with the AirPods Pro 2’s trifecta of excellent fit, unrivaled noise-canceling, and quality audio. Even if I do hate myself for pairing them with my beloved Android phone. Fingers crossed that this isn’t a slippery slope.
AirPods Pro 2 $250 $199 at Amazon
If AirPods do make an appearance at the September event, it could be a version with a USB-C charging case, to go with the all-but-confirmed new USB-C connection on the new iPhones. That’s an outside bet, and if it does happen, I’d expect the actual Airpods inside to remain unchanged this year. You can be sure the new case version will cost a lot more than this deal, though.
Gado/Smith Collection via Getty Images
REI has up to 40% off an extensive range of outdoor gear. While the weather might still be warm in most parts of the country, this is a great opportunity to get some top gear for when temperatures drop and the rainy outdoor adventure weekends set in, as prices will undoubtedly be higher when you actually need it. Then again, I’m in the UK right now, and it’s rained all summer here, so I’m almost certainly biased towards prepping for the worst.
Use the coupon code LABORDAY23 at checkout to save an extra 20% at checkout today at REI if you’re a member. REI is a specialist in outdoor equipment and will provide numerous discounts in exclusive sales. It is a $30 fee, though, so it would be best to weigh that up against whatever additional discount you might find today, along with potential ones in the future.
Check out the full Labor Day REI sale
There are plenty of good deals on tents too, like this 6-man effort from North Face with $150 off.
Brendan Griffiths / Insider
We recently put out a fresh Surfshark review. We found the VPN to be excellent value and packed with strong online security features and a broad selection of international servers that make it ideal for streaming. It’s way cheaper than many of the other best VPNs out there, too. An offer running today knocks up to 85% off the price and gives you two months free. The starter plan works out at a tiny $2.30 a month.
We’d consider the middle tier at $2.94 a month, though, as it comes with a bunch of extras, including antivirus scanning and real-time breach alerts, amongst other improvements listed on the site. I particularly like the disposable online alias, which lets you create a shadow email address to sign up for newsletters, cafe WiFi, and the like without handing over your actual email.
Courtesy of Supergoop
Sunscreen that won’t mess with your makeup? It’s a thing, and this is one of the leading brands you should check out. It’s not cheap, though. Today’s a great opportunity to give it a go for less, as there’s a site-wide sale with 20% off everything when you enter the coupon code: SUN20
If you’d like to read more about how we found it in testing, check out our full Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen review.
Wayfair
Wayfair is knocking up to 70% off in the Labor Day clearance sale, which includes a broad base of quality deals across home products for every room.
We’re talking $600 off a free-standing convection oven with five burners, half-price comforter sets, outdoor furniture steals, stylish console tables, and hundreds off not-at-all-ostentatious gold brush taps – seriously, we could totally pull those off.
Allbirds
We’re big fans of all things Allbirds here at Insider. And if you’ve been meaning to treat yourself to a pair, then the Labor Day sales are well worth a shot, as you can save up to 50% in the ongoing sale. We’ve tested lots of different models, and you can see which ones we liked the best in our Allbirds review guide. The Couriers certainly feature in that guide, and they’re included in today’s sale. Take a look at our Allbirds Courier review for more details.