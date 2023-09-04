Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías Arrested, Accused Of Felony Domestic Violence

Julio Urias, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in the city of Los Angeles, police said.

Urias was taken into custody on Sunday around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hoover Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The 27-year-old athlete was subsequently processed and later released on a $50,000 bond.

Further information regarding the incident remains unknown at this time.

Urías was previously arrested for domestic battery back in May 2019.

