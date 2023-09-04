Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías Arrested, Accused Of Felony Domestic Violence

    Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urías Arrested, Accused Of Felony Domestic Violence

    Julio Urias, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in the city of Los Angeles, police said.

    Urias was taken into custody on Sunday around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hoover Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

    The 27-year-old athlete was subsequently processed and later released on a $50,000 bond.

    Further information regarding the incident remains unknown at this time.

    Urías was previously arrested for domestic battery back in May 2019.

