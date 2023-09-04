See over 50 once beloved cars that have been discontinued

Despite many car enthusiasts’ disappointment, automakers have discontinued several popular vehicle models over the years.

Ford; Mercedes-Benz; Rolls Royce; Acura

Many once-beloved vehicles car enthusiasts know and love are sadly, no longer being manufactured.

Automakers have discontinued popular models from Chevrolet, Lotus, and more over the years.

Here are more than 50 cars that will never be seen brand new again.

Some car models aren’t going anywhere any time soon.

Take the Ford Mustang: since its first production year back in 1965, new ‘Stangs have rolled off the factory line ever since.

So too have mainstay family cars like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord, both of which have enjoyed several decades of production with no end in sight.

Other cars experience the occasional production hiatus, such as the Chevrolet Camaro, only to return redesigned and re-released a few years later.

Still, other cars go out of production for good. And for every Pinto or El Camino that was rightly mothballed due to performance woes or wretched aesthetics, dozens of once-beloved cars have also been discontinued.

Here are more than 50 cars that aren’t being made anymore:

Read the original article on Business Insider