California Equestrian Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed for $2M

California Equestrian Saddled With Murder-For-Hire Charges In Alleged $2M Plot To Take Out Husband

Authorities have arrested a woman in Southern California on allegations of attempting to hire someone to murder her estranged husband and dispose of his body.

Tatyana Remley, 42, was apprehended on August 2 during an undercover sting operation conducted by detectives from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, as stated in a news release. Remley allegedly provided detectives with detailed instructions on how she wanted her husband, Mark Remley, to be killed and his body disposed of.

Remley offered $2 million to have her husband killed, KFMB-TV reported.

Before her arrest, Tatyana Remley had been living a life of luxury in Del Mar, approximately 20 miles north of San Diego, featuring multi-million-dollar homes and prized horses, according to the station. During her meeting with undercover detectives, Remley had brought three firearms and money as an initial “down payment” for the murder, resulting in her arrest and subsequent charges of solicitation of murder.

Remley’s arrest came following an investigation by the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, initiated after receiving information about her intent to hire someone to kill her husband, as reported by KFMB-TV. Court documents obtained by the station revealed that Tatyana and Mark Remley had separated in May after being married since March 2011, with Remley requesting $15,000 a month in spousal support as part of their divorce proceedings, according to a July court filing.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s inquiry into Remley began one day after responding to a house fire at her home on July 2. Remley, who was found in possession of three firearms and ammunition, was initially arrested for firearm-related offenses and later released. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A month later, she was charged with solicitation of murder and firearm-related offenses, ultimately being booked into the Vista Detention Facility. A preliminary hearing for Remley has been scheduled for November 16.

KFMB-TV reported that Tatyana and Mark Remley previously made headlines in 2012 when their horse acrobatic show, “Valitar,” abruptly closed. Performers claimed they were unpaid, and ticket holders were left without an explanation for weeks, according to the station. At the time, the Remleys told KFMB-TV that the show was canceled due to poor ticket sales.

