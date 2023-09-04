BODYCAM: Deputy Barks Like Police K-9 to Trick Car Theft Suspects into Surrendering

University Place, Washington — On August 18, 2023, at 08:25 am, University Place Deputies responded to a call of a stolen vehicle at the Cemetery at 9200 Chambers Creek Way. As the Sergeant was getting close a Lakewood and Steilacoom Officer had arrived as the vehicle started to leave. The Sergeant was able to pull over and deploy his stop sticks to wait for the stolen vehicle. The spike deployment was perfect and got all 4 tires flat, however the suspects took off and the deputies had to terminate the pursuit.

Officers later found the vehicle unoccupied and still running at 7500 Bridgeport Way. Other Deputies surrounded the nearby area and started to check for the juveniles. One deputy could see two of the suspects down in a creek bed. He chose a very interesting way to get them to comply. The deputy can then be heard barking like a dog. After the deputy imitated a dog bark multiple times, the four juveniles came out of the creek bed and surrendered. The Suspects actually believed there was a dog, and, in the end, they told the deputies, soon as they heard that dog, they gave up.

