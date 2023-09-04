Sergio Ramos completes fairytale return to boyhood club Sevilla after 18 years as Spain legend snubbed huge transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for La Liga homecoming

Spanish legend Sergio Ramos has made his return to Sevilla in La Liga

Ramos left his boyhood club 18 years ago but has now sealed a historic comeback

Listen to the latest episode of the Mail Sport podcast Everything starts

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sergio Ramos has completed his return to Sevilla after snubbing a huge move to Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

It has already been reported that Ramos has an offer on the table from Saudi club Al-Ittihad and several Turkish clubs.

The centre-back ended his tenure at PSG at the end of last season when his contract expired and was offered a number of lucrative deals.

However, the Spaniard rejected the chance to earn more money and reunite with his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia.

And it is now confirmed that Ramos has made his return to Sevilla, 18 years after leaving La Liga.

Sergio Ramos has completed his return to Sevilla after snubbing interests from elsewhere

The defender will wear number 35, after wearing number 5 at Sevilla.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Revealing his return, the Spanish team wrote on Twitter: “Sergio Ramos is back home”.

The video released with his announcement shows the trophies Ramos has won since leaving Sevilla.

This includes the World Cup with Spain as he became captain of the national team during his time at Real Madrid.

Transfer initiated Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Ramos would earn “almost 15 times less” than if he had chosen to move to Saudi Arabia.

The defender hopes to bring the good times back to Sevilla after struggling in La Liga in recent seasons.

When Ramos arrived in Sevilla to finalize the move, he revealed the reason why he refused to move to Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to reporters, he said: “I can’t wait to get home. It made no sense to go anywhere else without passing through here.

“It was a debt to my father, to my grandfather and to Sevilla, with a lot of things that meant a lot and I think it was time.”