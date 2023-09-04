23 People Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Denny’s Restaurant In Texas

An SUV plowed into a Denny’s restaurant in Rosenberg, Texas resulting in injuries to nearly two dozen people, according to local police.

The incident took place at approximately 11:22 a.m. on Monday at the address 27960 Southwest Freeway. The Rosenberg Police Department reported that a maroon Jeep SUV, operated by a 30-year-old man, collided with the south wall of the restaurant, causing injuries to 23 people inside.

Authorities have indicated that the injuries range in severity from minor cuts to more serious ones, but none are believed to be life-threatening. All the affected individuals were reportedly conscious when transported to the hospital, with ages ranging from 12 to 60 years old.

The driver of the SUV involved in the crash did not sustain any injuries.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

