Mon. Sep 4th, 2023

    News

    23 People Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Denny’s Restaurant In Texas

    By

    Sep 4, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    23 People Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Denny’s Restaurant In Texas

    An SUV plowed into a Denny’s restaurant in Rosenberg, Texas resulting in injuries to nearly two dozen people, according to local police.

    The incident took place at approximately 11:22 a.m. on Monday at the address 27960 Southwest Freeway. The Rosenberg Police Department reported that a maroon Jeep SUV, operated by a 30-year-old man, collided with the south wall of the restaurant, causing injuries to 23 people inside.

    Authorities have indicated that the injuries range in severity from minor cuts to more serious ones, but none are believed to be life-threatening. All the affected individuals were reportedly conscious when transported to the hospital, with ages ranging from 12 to 60 years old.

    The driver of the SUV involved in the crash did not sustain any injuries.

    The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

    The post 23 People Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Denny’s Restaurant In Texas appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Another Russian mercenary group shows discontent with the Kremlin: ‘A sign of more to come’

    Sep 4, 2023
    News

    iPhone Alerts Florida Cops of Serious Crash Involving 3 Teens In Stolen Vehicle

    Sep 4, 2023
    News

    Sergio Ramos completes fairytale return to boyhood club Sevilla after 18 years as Spain legend snubbed huge transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for La Liga homecoming

    Sep 4, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Another Russian mercenary group shows discontent with the Kremlin: ‘A sign of more to come’

    Sep 4, 2023
    News

    iPhone Alerts Florida Cops of Serious Crash Involving 3 Teens In Stolen Vehicle

    Sep 4, 2023
    News

    23 People Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Denny’s Restaurant In Texas

    Sep 4, 2023
    News

    Sergio Ramos completes fairytale return to boyhood club Sevilla after 18 years as Spain legend snubbed huge transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for La Liga homecoming

    Sep 4, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy