Gareth Southgate’s end game… England boss set to walk after Euros and FA could even try to lure Pep Guardiola!

The prospect of Gareth Southgate leaving the England seat is no longer the elephant in the room it once was.

FA bosses are aware of the uncertainty and are taking seriously the possibility of Southgate heading into the sunset after next summer’s European Championship in Germany.

There were similar vibes ahead of last year’s World Cup, when Eddie Howe, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino were all considered if Southgate resigned.

The dream appointment for some at the FA is Pep Guardiola – an option officials are willing to explore.

Last winter, the FA were desperate for Southgate to stay regardless of the result in Qatar. It turned out that a quarter-final loss to eventual runners-up France was enough of an incentive for Southgate to stay.

FA chiefs fear England manager Gareth Southgate (right) may quit after next year’s European Championships.

Pep Guardiola is seen as a dream appointment for some at the FA and officials are exploring a possible deal should Southgate step down.

Despite the difficult summer of 2022, during which their form plummeted, England have emerged as one of the elite nations in world football – largely thanks to Southgate.

But ahead of Qatar, FA technical director John McDermott met with colleagues to discuss potential successors. They analyzed the merits of Howe and Potter, concluding that both would implement an attractive philosophy suited to the philosophy of the organization.

However, Howe was at the center of a fast-moving project at Newcastle, and Potter had just accepted the job at Chelsea. Attracting either football club was far from guaranteed.

The merits of Brendan Rodgers, then at Leicester, were mentioned, as was Pochettino, unemployed after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

The nominations of Rodgers and Pochettino were indicative of the FA’s desire to appoint a non-Englishman for the first time since Fabio Capello in 2008. But at the end of those early talks, their preferred view was clear: Southgate remained.

This time around, drawing up a succession plan seems more relevant, given that Southgate’s contract expires at the end of next year. Howe, Potter, Pochettino and Rodgers are likely to remain viable options, but FA officials also want to test the waters with Guardiola. .

The Manchester City manager’s contract expires in 2025, 12 months after Euro 2024. This is a hurdle for the FA, as is his salary for an organization that continues to recoup Covid losses of up to £300million .

But Guardiola’s public support for Catalan independence could create political barriers that prevent him from being offered the job in Spain. And after managing City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, where can he go? The FA can offer him a place.

Guardiola’s contract with Manchester City expired in 2025, 12 months after Euro 2024.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is also being considered for the job as England manager.

It is possible he will stay until the 2026 World Cup after staying after the Qatar tournament last year.

That said, we shouldn’t rule out Southgate staying until the 2026 World Cup. He was expected to leave after Qatar but he chose not to leave – although a well-placed source believes that Southgate would have quit if offered an attractive job.

Southgate, who welcomed their players to St George’s Park on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game against Ukraine, is very proud to lead the national team. He was good at that too. However, we realize that the configuration must be refreshed.

The weekly squad progress meetings attended by Southgate, McDermott and assistant head coach Steve Holland may well have become repetitive by now, given the limited pool of players England have. This profession is the pinnacle for any English manager, but there is a lot to be said for taking on new challenges. It would be understandable if Southgate felt that way.

England approach Euro 2024 as one of the favourites. Anything other than reaching the final next summer would be a disappointment. This expectation level tells you how successful Southgate has been. But beyond the tournament, the team will need to evolve.

Jordan Henderson (left) and Harry Maguire (right) are likely nearing the end of their international careers

Harry Kane will be 31 when the European Championships end and life without him is a major concern

Southgate-era stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire are unlikely to be involved beyond the Euros. They may not even go that far.

Harry Kane will be 31. Life without the England captain is a major concern for those who work closely with England.

Mason Greenwood, once the undisputed heir to Kane’s throne as England’s No. 9, couldn’t be further from an encore.

Southgate and Holland have even considered using Phil Foden in a fake role of nine should Kane be injured ahead of the World Cup.

Meanwhile, there is no chance of persuading Brighton striker Evan Ferguson – qualified to play for England – to deviate from his international path with the Republic of Ireland.

There is no chance for England to persuade Brighton’s Evan Ferguson to leave the Republic of Ireland international allegiance.

Kyle Walker, 33, and Kieran Trippier, 32, could also consider Germany as their final tournament.

That said, some exciting talent is emerging. Southgate is pinning high hopes on Levi Colwill, Jacob Ramsey and Eberechi Eze. Then there’s Jude Bellingham.

Southgate has invested in players such as Declan Rice and Marc Guehi, whose involvement will continue long after the former Crystal Palace and Aston Villa defender’s departure.

Rice, in particular, benefited from Southgate’s unerring faith. The Arsenal midfielder came of age for England during their Euro 2020 campaign.

Yet even after the tournament, there were fears that Rice could sometimes stifle the flow of the team in midfield.

It was feared that Declan Rice could stifle the flow of the England squad in midfield.

Those concerns have long since disappeared, however, with Rice now one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Those concerns have long since dissipated. Rice is currently considered one of the most complete central midfielders in Europe.

Southgate and Holland are certain that Rice’s first exposure to Champions League football will serve to iron out any rough edges he may still have.

If Southgate decides he wants a chance at USA 2026, regenerating this England squad might not be so painful.

England’s future, with or without Southgate, is bright. But now there is a “with or without” conundrum for which the FA must formulate a plan.