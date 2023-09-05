Massachusetts tenth grader Harris Wolobah, 14, DIES after participating in TikTok viral ‘One Chip Challenge’ – first fatality amid viral craze

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A tenth grade boy has died suddenly after taking part in the viral ‘One Chip Challenge’ and eating what is considered the world’s spiciest potato chip.

According to NBCBoston, Harris Wolobah died the same day he participated in the online trend known as the “One Chip Challenge”. Harris was from Worcester, Massachusetts, and was just 14 when he died.

On September 1, the boy’s mother was called to school when Harris complained of an upset stomach. He had eaten the dangerously spicy potato chip after it was given to him by a classmate.

The young teenager was feeling better after returning home, but passed out at 4.30pm as he was about to leave for basketball tryouts.

Talk with the Worcester Telegram, Police Lt. Sean Murtha said the boy was unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to hospital and found dead.

Although Harris’s death was the first reported fatality after eating the chips, many other children needed medical attention after eating them.

In October 2022, a school district in Lafayette, Louisiana banned fleas from all campuses after several students needed medical attention.

Less than a month later, paramedics were called at a high school in Dunwood, Georgia, prompting police to issue a snack warning.

The “One Chip Challenge” is a marketing campaign around a single tortilla chip presented as the spiciest in the world.

The challenge has garnered followers on social media, with the “#onechipchallenge” tag boasting more than two billion views on TikTok.

Manufactured by Paqui since 2016, the chip is the product of Texas-based Amplify Snack Brands, which was acquired by The Hershey Company in 2017.

A new flavor is released every year and the 2023 edition is available on Amazon from August 9th. Although less than ten ingredients are listed, two that stand out the most are California Reaper Pepper and Naga Viper Pepper.

The California Reaper Pepper has been officially named the hottest pepper in the world, measuring up to 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units (SHU) on the Scoville scale. The Naga Viper Pepper comes in just below, with 1,382,118 SHU.

The scale measures the strength of various chili peppers relative to capsaicin, the compound that gives chili peppers their spiciness. Pure capsaicin measures 16 million Scoville units.

Paqui, the chipmaker, encourages people to test their physical limits. Those who can endure the searing pain for up to an hour without food or drink earn the title “Apex Predator”.

The unique chip is presented in a coffin-shaped box adorned with a red skull.

A warning The label on the promotional site reads: “Keep out of reach of children. Intended for adult consumption.

The page encourages people to see a doctor if they experience complications such as difficulty breathing, fainting or “prolonged nausea”.

Paqui launched an ad campaign urging people to test whether they can handle the pain.

A graphic on the site reads “How long can you hold out before you crash?” and features an image of a grim reaper clutching a snake.

Those who can go an hour without eating or drinking anything to counter the heat are considered “Apex Predators”.

It is not yet known whether the spicy chip contributed to Harris’ death and an autopsy is underway.

On September 3, Dr. Rachel Monárrez, Superintendent of Worcester Public Schools, released a statement that was posted to Worcester Public Schools. website.

She called the teenager a “rising star”.

Harris’ cousin, Tashia Roberts, organized a fundraising campaign after the boy’s death. She hoped the donations could cover funeral expenses to ease the financial burden on her parents.

“As a mother and educator, I can’t imagine how hard this is for her family, friends and teachers. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him,” Monárrez wrote.

“It is in the most difficult times that the Worcester community comes together and this is one of those times. May we stay focused on the grieving and healing process during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe A fundraiser was organized by Tashia Roberts, the boy’s cousin, the day after his death, with a goal of $30,000.

As of this writing, over $20,000 has already been raised.

“The pain our family is going through is unimaginable. Harris was a light that lit up the room with her presence and subtle charm,” she wrote.

The teenager has been described as smart, quirky and talented, with a passion for video games and basketball.

“Our family plans to lay Harris to rest in the coming weeks, so I hope that with the help of this caring community, we can raise enough funds to ease the burden of funeral expenses for his parents, brothers and sisters during this incredibly difficult time,” Roberts said.