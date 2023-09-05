WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Woman and teenage girl stabbed at Mt Isa home in Queensland, one fighting for life
Two women have been rushed to hospital and one is now struggling to survive after being stabbed multiple times in a Queensland outback home.
Rescuers were called to a house in Townview, near Mount Isa, shortly before 5am on Tuesday following reports of a serious assault.
Several ambulance units rushed to the scene and treated two women with multiple injuries.
The women were taken to Mount Isa Hospital.
A woman in her 30s is in critical condition, while a younger woman in her late teens is in serious condition.
Police remain at a house near Mount Isa where two women were allegedly stabbed
“A man is assisting the police in their investigations,” said a police spokeswoman.
No arrests or charges have been made at this early stage.
Detectives opened an investigation and established a crime scene at the home.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to contact the police.
