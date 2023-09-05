Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    News

    Woman and teenage girl stabbed at Mt Isa home in Queensland, one fighting for life

    

    

    By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

    Update: 5:49 p.m. EDT, September 4, 2023

    Two women have been rushed to hospital and one is now struggling to survive after being stabbed multiple times in a Queensland outback home.

    Rescuers were called to a house in Townview, near Mount Isa, shortly before 5am on Tuesday following reports of a serious assault.

    Several ambulance units rushed to the scene and treated two women with multiple injuries.

    The women were taken to Mount Isa Hospital.

    A woman in her 30s is in critical condition, while a younger woman in her late teens is in serious condition.

    Police remain at a house near Mount Isa where two women were allegedly stabbed

    “A man is assisting the police in their investigations,” said a police spokeswoman.

    No arrests or charges have been made at this early stage.

    Detectives opened an investigation and established a crime scene at the home.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it is asked to contact the police.

    

