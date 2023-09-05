Step inside the Beverly Hills of the Philippines, where homes rarely change hands, access is nearly impossible if you don’t know a resident, and inequality is on full display

Ervina Balaga, a realtor who sells homes in Beverly Hills, met us inside the neighborhood.

The neighborhood is located 10 minutes away from Cebu’s city center and the homes are built into a steep hillside that offers panoramic views of the city. The location reminded me of the Korean film “Parasite,” which showcases a wealthy family’s house in a hilltop neighborhood of Seoul.

There were barely any people out on the streets in the middle of the day, but I did spot a handful of workers maintaining the tropical trees and plants that dotted the wide, paved roads.

Many of the large, gated mansions were at least partially obscured from sight by foliage. The homes struck a stark contrast to the makeshift homes and tiny roadside shacks in Pasil, a neighborhood just five miles south of Beverly Hills, where I had spent the previous day.

Balaga told me the cheapest home on the market right now in the neighborhood costs 52 million pesos, or around $915,000. It is one of two properties that were listed for sale at the time of my visit.

Balaga told me homes in Beverly Hills are rarely sold to outsiders, as many who live there are regarded as the “Old Money” of Cebu. And when they do go on sale, the price is often in the millions, Balaga said, adding that homes in the neighborhood are typically listed for at least 100 million pesos, or $1.75 million. For comparison, the median price of homes in Cebu City is listed at $141,270, per data by the Urban Land Institute.

“Some owners initially wanted to sell their homes, but changed their mind during the pandemic,” Balaga said about Beverly Hills, adding that residents usually only sell to people they know.