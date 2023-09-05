I’m an Australian health coach and these are the most ‘underrated’ foods for fat loss: Jelly, potatoes, frozen pizza and Country Split bread

<!–

A health coach has shared the six “underrated” foods he says are great for weight loss diets.

Alex Gamble, from Perth, said there’s no need to give up pizza, bread or potatoes when trying to shed pounds.

He said you can eat half a kilo of low carb potatoes, shrimp or watermelon and still lose weight.

The trainer even rated light jelly at just six calories per 100g serving, high-protein frozen pizza and Country Split bread for sandwiches.

“When you’re trying to lose body fat, you want to eat as much food with as few calories as possible,” he explained in an online post. video.

Health coach Alex Gamble (pictured) has shared six underrated foods for fat loss including Spud Lite or Carisma potatoes and prawns which he says are low in calories and lower in carbs

The first food on Alex’s list was Spud Lite or Carisma potatoes, which have 25% less carbs than other potatoes.

“You can literally eat half a pound of it for 250 calories or less and that’s less than 50 grams of carbs,” he said.

Second, Alex said the shrimp only have 250 calories and 52 grams of protein per 500 grams.

“The only downside is that they’re expensive, but if you can afford them, they’re a great source of protein,” he explained.

Country Split Bread is the best carb for those on a diet, according to Alex.

Finally, Alex rated FroPro’s frozen pizzas, particularly the Buffalo Chicken flavor, saying, “This bad boy only has 600 calories overall and 50 grams of protein. »

“You can literally have two sandwiches: four slices is less than 250 calories. You get 10 grams of protein and that’s only four grams of carbs,” he explained.

Alex said watermelon is a healthy calorie snack for those trying to lose fat.

“Half a kilo, or literally 500 grams, is only 180 calories and less than 40 grams of carbs,” he said.

For dieters, Alex said Jelly Lite is a “game changer” because 100 grams is just six calories.

“You can eat that much without any calories,” he said.

Thousands of Alex fans were grateful for the “helpful” advice in the comments below the clip which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times on his social media.

“The light jelly mixed with plain Greek yogurt. Best dessert ever,” said one viewer.

“I love my bread so I will definitely try it,” wrote another.

“*Written ‘eat half a bag of potatoes and half a kilo of prawns’* Done,” a third joked.

“A Spud Light Stuffed Potato is the easiest and most delicious meal,” someone added.