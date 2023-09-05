Halsey was spotted on a rare outing at the Los Angeles farmers market, wearing a casual tee and baggy pants as he pushed son Ender, two, in a stroller

<!–

Halsey stocked up on her fruits and vegetables for a week at a local Labor Day farmer’s market in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old singer showed off her love of classic literature with an oversized white T-shirt featuring the cover of Henry Miller’s 1956 novella Quiet Days In Clichy, as well as baggy brown pants and crisp white sneakers for added comfort.

Rocking a pixie cut with her raven hair, the Without Me singer sported a powder blue manicure that popped against her muted ensemble.

Wearing a pair of tiny silver earrings and brown sunglasses as her main accessories, the New Jersey-born singer surveyed a bunch of ripe tomatoes at the market.

After looking for some fresh produce, she took her two-year-old son Ender for a walk in a green stroller.

A tomato a day: Halsey was spotted on a rare outing to the Los Angeles farmers’ market on Monday, wearing a white Henry Miller T-shirt and tan pants; seen Monday

Keep it casual: The singer looked radiant as she went on a no-makeup day out with her two-year-old son Ender

After recently not recording music for a year, Halsey posted a topless photo to Instagram in early August, teasing her fans: “See you when my wings come in.”

She released her latest studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, in 2021.

It was the fourth album in her career, with the Hurricane singer debuting in the music industry in 2014 with her first album, Room 93.

Born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, the Gasoline hitmaker chose the stage name Halsey after being inspired by a train station of the same name in Brooklyn, near where she grew up.

In 2016, the Castle crooner was nominated for two Grammy Awards for her vocals on The Chainsmoker’s single Closer and Justin Bieber’s song titled The Feeling.

Showing her versatility as an artist, Halsey also co-wrote Closer, which would become one of the most-streamed songs on Spotify upon its release.

After years of releasing hits and occasionally going platinum (for her single Gasoline), the mother-of-one was met with mild controversy when she released a single in 2022 without her record label’s permission.

Capitol Records didn’t want Halsey to drop her latest single, So Good, until they tried it out on social media platforms (as many hit singles have achieved greater success when used as audio in viral TikTok trends.)

The short-haired singer asserted her independence as a musical artist and eventually shared a snippet of the song for her fans anyway.

Mother Earth: The loving musical mother kept a close eye on her son Ender as she strolled him through the farmers’ market in a stroller; seen Monday

Butterfly babe: The dark-haired singer had fans wondering if she was teasing new music when she joked topless that she’d see them when her wings came in; seen in August

Tattooed and toned: The Bad At Love singer sported a shoulder-length haircut last month before chopping off her locks to a chic pixie trim for September; seen in August

Like mother, like son: The singer and songwriter regularly shares loving snaps with her son Ender on her Instagram page to her 31.4 million Instagram followers

Halsey denied that he believed the entire So Good single blip was a publicity stunt Billboard.

She wrote in a series of tweets in 2022, “I’m way too established to initiate something like that for no reason or use this as a marketing tactic, but now I’m too deep into it so there’s no turning back.”

The singer parted ways with Capitol Records in 2022.

She is now signed to Columbia Records, but has yet to reveal whether she is hard at work on a fifth album, two years after her fourth studio album came out.