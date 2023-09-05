Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    News

    Elon Musk Takes Aim at Anti-Defamation League, Threatens Lawsuit

    By

    Sep 5, 2023 , , , ,
    Elon Musk Takes Aim at Anti-Defamation League, Threatens Lawsuit

    Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

    Twitter/X owner Elon Musk threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Monday night, hours after accusing the civil rights organization of causing advertisers to flee his struggling platform.

    “To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League,” Musk posted, “oh the irony!”

    Musk has blamed the ADL and other groups for the exodus in advertisers that the platform formerly known as Twitter has experienced since Musk took charge last year. On Monday, he accused the ADL of “trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic,” adding that, “our US advertising revenue is still down 60%, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that’s what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Washington says North Korea’s Kim set for arms talks with Putin

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Dramatic moment top lawn bowler tackles pitch invader during World Championships match as teen allegedly tried to run from police with knives in his backpack

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    TattsLotto: Father wins $2.5million after wife bought lottery ticket from Cohuna newsagent

    Sep 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Washington says North Korea’s Kim set for arms talks with Putin

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Dramatic moment top lawn bowler tackles pitch invader during World Championships match as teen allegedly tried to run from police with knives in his backpack

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    TattsLotto: Father wins $2.5million after wife bought lottery ticket from Cohuna newsagent

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    A North Carolina gerrymandering effort could oust a Democratic lawmaker who wrote a bill to make it illegal for lawmakers to gerrymander

    Sep 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy