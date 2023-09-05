Elon Musk Takes Aim at Anti-Defamation League, Threatens Lawsuit

Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Twitter/X owner Elon Musk threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Monday night, hours after accusing the civil rights organization of causing advertisers to flee his struggling platform.

“To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League,” Musk posted, “oh the irony!”

Musk has blamed the ADL and other groups for the exodus in advertisers that the platform formerly known as Twitter has experienced since Musk took charge last year. On Monday, he accused the ADL of “trying to kill this platform by falsely accusing it & me of being anti-Semitic,” adding that, “our US advertising revenue is still down 60%, primarily due to pressure on advertisers by @ADL (that’s what advertisers tell us), so they almost succeeded in killing X/Twitter!”

