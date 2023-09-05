I’m a mum and no I won’t be staying at your child’s birthday party and wasting my valuable time

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A mum-of-three over the age of five has caused a stir after admitting she had no desire to stay at her children’s birthday parties because it was a waste of her ‘precious time’.

Jai, from the US, says she doesn’t want to be ‘unhappy’ watching her child have fun while she chats with other parents.

The 33-year-old added that attending children’s parties was a “major inconvenience” for her and that parents hosting them should supervise any children attending.

In a TikTok video Jai listed four reasons why she wouldn’t stay if one of her three children was invited to a birthday party – sparking a heated debate.

Jai, 33, a mother of three, says children’s birthday parties are a ‘major inconvenience’ for her and a waste of her ‘precious time’

“I don’t want to stay at your fucking kid’s birthday party, and I’m not going to stay,” she said in a viral TikTok video

“I don’t wanna stay at your fucking kid’s birthday party, and I’m not gonna stay,” she began.

“I have three children. So when one of them comes home, the other two are immediately crazy. So I have to defuse this situation.

“The fact that your child is throwing a birthday party is a major inconvenience for me. »

Then Jai complained that most parents share vague details about what their child likes, which makes it difficult when shopping for gifts.

“I have to confirm your presence, ask you what your children like because you probably did not include them in the invitation, find out what I am going to buy your child, spend my money, wrap it and then take my child at where you decided they needed to be on that date and time,” she said.

On top of that, Jai is unwilling to spend time out of her day with someone else’s child.

“Then you want to volunteer for two to four hours of my day, because it’s not a paid position. If I consider it a day’s work and how much I make… my time is precious,” she continued.

Jai added that the parents hosting the party shouldn’t complain when they have to watch all the children present (stock image)

Jai added that the parents who organize the party should not complain when they have to supervise all the children who attend.

She said: “Some of you say ‘I don’t want to watch all the kids, I have a party to plan’…it’s a party, babies.”

“You invite a group of kids to run around your house because it’s good for you and your kid to have a good time. I don’t need to be unhappy to see my child having a good time. I don’t need to chat with a bunch of parents.

“I guess if you’re a parent who goes out of their way to spend the amount of money it costs to throw a birthday party, you’re probably a pretty decent parent and my kid will be fine for about two hours with 15 other children.

“I don’t know why some of you are so ‘high’. What can’t you manage? It is two o’clock. You can’t even do much in two hours. I don’t understand.’

The video has since gone viral and sparked debate in the comments.

‘Wow. I never went to a party where the parents weren’t staying. I have four children and I never had any. Is this a northern affair? Really curious,” one wrote.

“You can’t trust people anymore. Maybe some are staying to keep the kids safe,” another said.

A third said: ‘No, I don’t leave my little mayhem starters with a random person I’ve never met before in hopes of them watching my kids.

However, other parents were on Jai’s side and understood his reasoning.

“I have never been asked to stay at a children’s party. Never. and my daughter attends many birthday parties,” one mother wrote.

“Unwritten rule. Leave your children to me and go do something or nothing. See you in a few hours. I will do the same. $20 per card. Boom. Done,” said another.

“I never said only at my kids friends birthday parties and parents never stay at my kids parties,” another wrote.

Learn more: A teacher explains how to easily remove stubborn oil stains from clothes

Paramedics emergency warning: why you should ALWAYS use water diapers on babies and toddlers in the summer

My baby is 10 months old and can already swim without floats but other parents are judging me

Parents outraged by teacher’s class birthday suggestion: ‘You’re kidding’