Burning Man Fatality Identified as 32-Year-Old Leon Reece, Police Say

Trevor Hughes / USA Today via Reuters

Officials revealed more details Monday night surrounding the death of a festivalgoer at the Burning Man festival in Nevada, confirming the fatality was a 32-year-old man who died Sept. 1.

Leon Reece was found unresponsive at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Friday night while the festival was experiencing heavy rains. The unusual downpour on the Nevada desert led to thick mud that trapped festival-goers for multiple days. Reece’s cause of death has not yet been determined, investigators said.

Investigators previously stated that Reece’s death appeared unrelated to the weekend’s weather. But the stormy conditions delayed efforts to send help, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said in a statement Monday night.

