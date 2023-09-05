Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    News

    Burning Man Fatality Identified as 32-Year-Old Leon Reece, Police Say

    By

    Sep 5, 2023 , , , , ,
    Burning Man Fatality Identified as 32-Year-Old Leon Reece, Police Say

    Trevor Hughes / USA Today via Reuters

    Officials revealed more details Monday night surrounding the death of a festivalgoer at the Burning Man festival in Nevada, confirming the fatality was a 32-year-old man who died Sept. 1.

    Leon Reece was found unresponsive at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Friday night while the festival was experiencing heavy rains. The unusual downpour on the Nevada desert led to thick mud that trapped festival-goers for multiple days. Reece’s cause of death has not yet been determined, investigators said.

    Investigators previously stated that Reece’s death appeared unrelated to the weekend’s weather. But the stormy conditions delayed efforts to send help, Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said in a statement Monday night.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Washington says North Korea’s Kim set for arms talks with Putin

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Dramatic moment top lawn bowler tackles pitch invader during World Championships match as teen allegedly tried to run from police with knives in his backpack

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    TattsLotto: Father wins $2.5million after wife bought lottery ticket from Cohuna newsagent

    Sep 5, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Washington says North Korea’s Kim set for arms talks with Putin

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    Dramatic moment top lawn bowler tackles pitch invader during World Championships match as teen allegedly tried to run from police with knives in his backpack

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    TattsLotto: Father wins $2.5million after wife bought lottery ticket from Cohuna newsagent

    Sep 5, 2023
    News

    A North Carolina gerrymandering effort could oust a Democratic lawmaker who wrote a bill to make it illegal for lawmakers to gerrymander

    Sep 5, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy