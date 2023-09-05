TattsLotto: Father wins $2.5million after wife bought lottery ticket from Cohuna newsagent

<!–

An Australian dad was treated to an unforgettable Father’s Day after receiving a lottery ticket before winning $2.5million.

The man pocketed the prize money after his wife bought the winning TattsLotto ticket from his local newsagent in Cohuna, on the border between Victoria and NSW.

His wife learned of the victory before she could even give the ticket to her husband for Father’s Day.

“I scanned the ticket on The Lott app and it turned out we had won a major prize, $2.5 million to be exact,” she said.

This ticket was one of eight Premier League winning tickets drawn on Saturday.

The overjoyed wife said she “started crying” and waited for her husband to come home from work to tell him the life-changing news.

“You should have seen his face when I told him. He just couldn’t believe it,” she said.

The shocked woman said the couple shed a lot of tears as they told their children the big news.

“My husband already had tears in his eyes before he could let them know,” she said.

“We said to them, ‘Listen, we have something to tell you. You have to listen to us for a minute.

“They immediately thought something was wrong – that their dad wasn’t feeling well or something was serious.

The family plans to split the money between them.

“We don’t keep the full price,” the woman said. “We will share the love”.

The winning ticket, purchased from Cohuna Papers Plus, created a buzz in town after the couple’s major win.

Owner Bernice Mackenzie said it was a special time for locals.

Cohuna Papers Plus is the local press agent that sold one of the winning tickets for the Premier League TattsLotto draw announced on Saturday.

“This is the first Division 1 winning entry we’re selling at our outlet, and we couldn’t be happier for our winner,” Ms. Mackenzie said.

“Many customers came to check their tickets wondering if they were the mystery winner, as the ticket hadn’t been checked in for over two days.”

The winning numbers for Saturday’s draw were 9, 37, 32, 41, 40 and 16.

Of the eight Premier Division winners, three have won the award in Victoria and New South Wales, while one person in Queensland and Western Australia has also won.

Some 277 people have now taken part in the Lott Premier Division winners so far in 2023.

There have been 332 Premier League winning entries in the draws organized by Tattslotto, with winners taking home over $463 million in prize money.