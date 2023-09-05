Dramatic moment top lawn bowler tackles pitch invader during World Championships match as teen allegedly tried to run from police with knives in his backpack

Andrew Kelly arrested an invader who was fleeing from the police

The Kiwi lawn bowling star tackled the alleged offender on the greens

Unfolded at the World Championships on the Gold Coast

A lawn bowling champion showed off his impressive tackle skills on the greens at the World Championships on the Gold Coast.

New Zealand star Andrew Kelly was in the middle of his quarter-final match when a suspected teenage delinquent interrupted the contest as he sought to flee police on foot.

Kelly had none of it, attacking the youngster in front of shocked onlookers at Broadbeach before police quickly arrived on the scene, with officers later alleging the teenager had two knives in his bag.

The man of the moment told Sunrise Natalie Barr, he acted on instinct.

“For me it was the case where nobody else was doing anything…there was a little lull in our game so I thought I’d have a chance,” he said Tuesday morning.

“I didn’t know he was carrying (two) knives, I just jumped in and the rest is history.”

Spectators on site described Kelly’s tackle as a “textbook” and one that the All Blacks would have been proud of ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Kelly revealed he had Muay Thai sparring experience and joked that he was “open to offers” from rugby teams following his exploits.

He also told the Herald of New Zealand it was a unique situation.

“There have already been streaks,” he said.

“All sporting events have this sort of thing happen…but I guess for me it was quite different because he was obviously wanted for doing something naughty.”

The alleged attacker was later charged with robbery, possession of a knife in a public place and obstructing the police.