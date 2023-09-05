Terrifying moment tradie broken down on the side of the road loses the plot after a driver stops to see if he’s OK

<!–

A broken-down shopkeeper on the side of a lonely Australian highway was filmed launching an angry tirade of slurs at a motorist who pulled over to help him.

The chilling interaction happened last Thursday and was shared on the Dash Cam Owners of Australia social media page on Monday.

The driver of the dashcam-equipped ute flashes his headlights at the disabled ute, which has its hood open and smoke billowing from the engine, before pulling up beside the vehicle.

The bizarre footage then shows the shopkeeper, standing in the road and dressed in dirty high-vis work clothes, telling the Good Samaritan, “Don’t throw your lights at me, mate, what’s going on?”

The driver seems stunned by the reaction and looks for a partial answer before the shopkeeper launches a long rant at him.

“Don’t jump on me and turn on your fucking headlights,” the stricken driver shouts.

“I just blew my engine.”

‘What the fuck is wrong with you? Get out of the car, buddy.

“Go now! »

The driver, who seemed ready to lend a hand, slowly drives away, telling the man, “You’re mental, mate.”

This seems to infuriate the tradie even more, who shouts “f*** off f***” as the driver accelerates.

Good Samaritan slows down to check if stuck driver is okay and needs help

But the rude shopkeeper shouts a tirade of insults at him, prompting him to leave.

The broken down car appears to be a regular cab Toyota LandCruiser LC79, which retails for between $85,000 and $115,000 depending on model and specification, with the driver appearing to have spent more to modify the bed.

Viewers of the clip were puzzled by the trader’s reaction.

“Don’t everyone just turn on their lights to show you saw them,” one person said.

“Wonder how he drove before that,” said another.

“There’s no doubt he’s missed at least a couple of oil changes and he’s not taking care of it on the face of it,” added a third.