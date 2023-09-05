Jimmy Buffett’s younger sister Laurie reveals she battled cancer with him and admits she’s ‘stunned’ he didn’t make it

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jimmy Buffett’s younger sister Laurie has revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer “around the same time” as the Margaritaville singer, who died last week at age 76.

Laurie, 74, discovered she had pancreatic cancer during the COVID pandemic and underwent surgery and treatment is now cancer-free.

Meanwhile, the singer was battling a rare form of skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma, and his sibling admitted she was “baffled that Jimmy didn’t make it.”

Four years ago, he was diagnosed with skin cancer before the disease progressed to lymphoma – which was ultimately the cause of death.

During their health struggles, the couple leaned on each other for support and became closer as a result.

“When Jimmy found out I had cancer, he brought the whole family and the dogs to Montana to be with me,” she said People magazine in a new interview.

“Jimmy and I have become closer because of our cancer. We spoke before and after our scans. We shared a club that nobody wants to join,” she said.

Heartbreak: Laurie, Jimmy Buffett’s younger sister, has revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer “about the same time” as the Margaritaville singer. The siblings can be seen here in a snap from her Instagram account

Laurie went on to say that she was extremely proud of her brother’s achievements throughout his incredible career.

“Jimmy always had a dream that he pursued to the end. He did a lot of things in between, but visited Key West when he was pretty unknown, and never gave up, until the public came to listen to him,” she stated.

The songwriter’s sibling concluded by saying that her older brother “was a phenomenal person.”

Laurie also shared a trio of photos in memory of Buffett on her Instagram account on Saturday, and she was seen hugging her sibling in one of her photos.

She also included a photo showing her hands resting on one of her brother’s during his treatment period.

The songwriter’s sibling penned a brief note in the caption of her post to share how she comforted Buffett during his final days.

Laurie recalled, “We talked about our childhood that only siblings can relate to. I told him that I have known him longer than anyone on this planet.

She concluded by writing, “He smiled with those twinkling blue eyes and squeezed my hand.”

Jimmy had been in hospice for a week before he passed away.

Sir Paul McCartney, 81, is said to have visited the Grammy nominee at his home last week to sing for him.

Supportive: During their health struggles, the couple leaned on each other for support and they grew closer as a result

Devastated: Laurie, 74, discovered she had pancreatic cancer during the COVID pandemic and underwent surgery and treatment is now cancer-free. She is “stunned” that her brother did not survive

A statement posted on Jimmy’s social media accounts announcing his death read: ‘Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1, surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.

“He lived his life like a song to the very last breath and will be greatly missed by so many.”

Jimmy is survived by his wife Jane Slagsvol, daughter Savannah, daughter Sarah and son Cameron.

A string of stars honored the musician and businessman with tributes on social media.

Country star Kenny Chesney, 55, said on Instagram: “So goodbye Jimmy. Thank you for your friendship and the songs that I will carry in my heart forever. Sail on sailor.”

Sir Elton John, 76, called Jimmy a “unique and valued entertainer.”

The ‘Rocketman’ singer said, ‘Jimmy Buffett was a unique and valued entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down.

“This is the saddest news. A lovely man, gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family of David (his husband) and me.”

Aaron Neville also took to social media to pay tribute to Jimmy.

The 82-year-old singer, who starred in the Neville Brothers alongside his siblings Art, Charles and Cyril, said on X: “Sorry to hear that the great Jimmy Buffet left so young. I know he will be welcomed into the heavenly bond. He was friends with Artie, Charlie and my friend Dr. John. May he rest in peace.’ Apple CEO Tim Cook, 62, also went to X to pay tribute to the music star.

Referring to Margaritaville’s lyrics, he said, “Jimmy Buffet was a great entertainer who helped us hear the music of life. He will be greatly missed, and I hope he found that lost salt shaker.