Summer Camp Festival: Revellers asked for a ‘Pay the Rent’ fee to compensate traditional owners of the land the events will be held on

A festival in Sydney and Melbourne is calling on ticket holders to “pay the rent” with additional fees to compensate the traditional owners of the grounds on which the events will take place.

Tickets for the Summer Camp Festival, which will take place in December, cost $228.88, with an optional extra of $3.01. “Paying the Rent” Donation to the First Nations Community.

Organizers described the payment as a way to acknowledge that settlement continues to affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

The two headliners for the festival – which is committed to “bringing out the best of queer culture” – are Jessie Ware from the UK and drag queen DJ Trixie Mattel from the US.

“This amount will be added to the summer camp donation to a First Nations organization selected in consultation with the New South Wales Aboriginal Land Council,” the statement read.

In July 2021, when the Coalition was in power, the Summer Camp Festival received a federal grant of $397,328 under the RISE initiative.

The initiative was created as part of a $200 million stimulus package for the creative industries and has awarded 541 grants to help revive Australia’s arts scene.

The Summer Camp Festival, then operating under the trade name Pride in the Parkland, received a grant among the fourth group of approved recipients.

The Paying the Rent initiative has been around for a long time, but the concept has been at the forefront of recent discussions on the Indigenous Voice in Parliament project.

Even though the constitutional amendment – if the referendum is successful on October 14 – will make no reference to “paying rent”, some First Nations councilors hand-picked by the government have openly expressed their desire for a voice to advance treaty negotiations.

Prominent Yes activist Thomas Mayo listed “all the things we imagine when we demand” a voice, including “reparations, land restitution, the abolition of harmful colonial institutions.”

Mr Mayo said a ‘guaranteed representative body’ was ‘necessary (to)…properly pursue the payment of rents due and the abolition of systems that harm us’.

And prominent Voice architect Teela Reid said: “Indigenous people built the nation and now is the time for you to pay the rent”.

More recently, it was revealed that Professor Megan Davis gave a speech in 2018 in which she described treaties as “about reparations” and that “treaty is not an end, it’s a beginning”. .

She said: “Treaties are legal texts. There will be disputes over interpretation. Treaties are about reparations for past injustices, land and resources.

Some are worried, both within the No camp and in the general public, about an underlying attempt to popularize the movement.

Barrister Teela Reid, a Wiradjuri woman and public speaker, once described the proposed constitution change as a “journey with all Australians to tear down the systems that continue to oppress us”.

Some of the government’s hand-picked First Nations advisers have openly expressed their desire to have a voice in advancing treaty negotiations. Pictured: Teela Reid and Thomas Mayo

But Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has flatly rejected calls to pay reparations to Australian Aborigines.

He said in an interview last month that it was wrong to suggest that Voice could lead to reparations or the payment of “rent” to live in Australian territory.

“There is nothing in Uluru’s statement about reparations,” he said.

“I do not support reparations.”

Although the reparations are not mentioned in the one-page Uluru statement on which The Voice relies, the concept is repeatedly addressed in the longer manifesto that fueled the statement.

The official Pay the Rent movement describes the proposal as a way to move “towards justice, truth, equality and liberation”.

“Any non-Indigenous person, organization or business using or benefiting from First Nations lands should pay rent,” the group states.

“It is appropriate to pay rent for special events held on First Nations lands, such as weddings, conferences or festivals. »

In total, the group recommends people pay about 1 percent of their annual income as a “good rule of thumb,” and the money then flows back into Indigenous communities.

The official organization helped fund 1,978 funerals and sorry affairs with the “rent” money it received from participants, who have the option of paying a one-time fee or making ongoing contributions.