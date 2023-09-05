Humpty Doo childcare centre death: Toddler, 2, dies two days after serious medical incident

Child dies in childcare accident

Police are now investigating the incident

Humpty Doo daycare remains open

A two-year-old girl has died two days after being rushed to hospital following an accident at a nursery.

The little girl was immediately rushed to the Royal Darwin Hospital on Thursday after the incident, where doctors tried unsuccessfully to save her.

Since his death on Saturday, inquiries have been ongoing into what went wrong at the Humpty Doo Community and Childcare Centre, 40km from Darwin.

St John’s emergency crews were the first to respond to the incident and confirmed they had transported a patient in critical condition to hospital.

NT Police launched their investigation into the ‘unexpected death of an infant’ on Sunday, and the daycare center has since released two statements regarding the incident.

A two-year-old girl has died after an accident at the Humpty Doo Community and Childcare Center (pictured), 40km from Darwin

After she was rushed to the Royal Darwin Hospital (pictured) on Thursday, doctors failed to save her and she died on Saturday

In messages sent to parents, the Humpty Doo Community and Child Care Center Inc confirmed that a child “required medical assistance” on their premises late last week.

“We can assure families that there is no identifiable risk to children participating in the service,” the statement said. according to NT News.

“We want to reassure families that the safety of their children is always our top priority.”

In a separate statement on Monday, the center referred to the death of the two-year-old girl, who “tragically passed away over the weekend”.

“Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with family and friends at this time,” the daycare wrote.

“We are still limited in what can be shared and appreciate the stress and worry this can cause.”

Despite an active investigation into the incident, Humpty Doo Daycare remains open on Tuesday.

A mother wishing to remain anonymous told NT News that she now wonders if it was safe to leave her child there.

“I can’t imagine what this family is going through,” Humpty Doo’s mother said.

“When you entrust your child to a crèche, you entrust him with his life.

“The last thing you imagine is getting a call that your baby isn’t coming home.”

The mother said she was “disappointed” at the lack of information provided and that she knew others who had stopped sending their children there until further notice.

The daycare has released two statements since the incident, the first assuring parents that their children were safe and the second expressing grief for the deceased child.

Humpty Doo is a small rural town and the daycare is a community run facility that can accommodate up to 116 children.

Humpty Doo Community Daycare is run by local parents who volunteer their time.

According to its website, the center accommodates up to 116 children aged four months to five years.

“The PMC (Parents Management Committee) works in partnership with the Director to maintain quality care and education, they also ensure that the center remains viable and compliant with national laws and regulations,” reads on website.