Coronation Street SPOILER: Ronnie and Ed Bailey are shocked to discover the remains of a human BODY in a gruesome plot twist

Fans of Coronation Street will be shocked when the remains of a body turn up in the ITV soap.

Ronnie and Ed Bailey (Vinta Morgan and Trevor Michael Georges) begin construction work on their land, but it quickly turned into a crime scene after a dead body was found.

Serial killer Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce) will not be shocked by the find as he has built up a number of bodies over the past year.

The body belongings from Stephen’s very first murder of Leo.

The cast and crew were spotted filming the tense scenes on location as Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) talked to police.

Ronnie and Ed looked utterly horrified when they discovered the gruesome remains.

A source told Metro: “The discovery of the body is the beginning of Stephen’s spectacular demise, which viewers have been desperately waiting for.

“After fiddling around for a while, these scenes will take it up, but there’s still a way to go before the end.

“Stephen is a desperate man, and with it starting to fall apart, fans aren’t ruling out a few more kills before he’s taken down.”

Stephen is freaked out by the discovery of the body and it won’t be the only body discovered in the next few weeks of the ITV soap.

Previously, the cast could also be seen filming scenes on a canal, where the police gathered around another gruesome find.

It comes after viewers admitted they “felt sick” after watching serial killer Stephen kiss Jenny Connor during the closing minutes of an episode last week.

Stephen has so far wreaked havoc on the Cobbles, killing three residents in a cold-blooded killing spree.

Fans continued to fear for Jenny after the episode, fearing she could potentially be his next victim if he tries to grow close to her.

Stephen and Jenny briefly kissed last year before he killed her toyboy lover Leo and it seems they are planning to give their romance another go.

Last year he saw Jenny’s (Sally Ann Matthews) fiancé Leo Thompkins (Joe Frost) in a flashback episode, and this year both his father Teddy Thompkins (Grant Burgin) and a former client Rufus Donahue (Steve Meo).

The villain’s interest in Jenny comes after she decided to sell the Rovers Return pub, a lucrative move that no doubt piqued Stephen’s interest.

Jenny is in talks with the Newton & Ridley brewery, who want to take over the watering hole and ultimately save the jobs of the current workforce.

Stephen takes the opportunity to support Jenny and tells her it is now time for her to prioritize herself before they share a kiss and she leads him upstairs.

Fans were shocked by the twist, worrying that Jenny might get another heartbreak, or something much worse.

“Stephen is a desperate man, and now that it’s starting to fall apart, fans aren’t ruling out a few more kills before he’s taken down.”