Horrific moment a UPS driver is BLUDGEONED with spray cans after shouting match escalates to violent road rage confrontation

Horrifying moment a UPS driver is bludgeoned with spray cans after screaming escalates into a violent road rage confrontation
A UPS driver was attacked with spray cans by a driver of a white Acura SUV in Long Island on Friday.
Starting with a screaming fight, the situation quickly turned into road rage.
No arrests were made but the UPS driver was treated for scratches
