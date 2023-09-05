Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for Tuesday, September 5, 2023

    NNA – Al-Joumhouria:

    Presidency farfetched…Fears of growing waves of Syrians#39; displacement…Mansouri: Returning the money of depositors not impossible

    Asharq al-Awsat:

    Saudi Arabia calls to accomplish Lebanese presidential juncture as soon as possible

    Nidaa al-Watan:

    Parliament#39;s successive sessions a constitutional heresy

    Al-Akhbar:

    Lebanese Forces, Kataeb lead campaign against Rahi

