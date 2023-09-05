Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for Tuesday, September 5, 2023

NNA – Al-Joumhouria:

Presidency farfetched…Fears of growing waves of Syrians#39; displacement…Mansouri: Returning the money of depositors not impossible

Asharq al-Awsat:

Saudi Arabia calls to accomplish Lebanese presidential juncture as soon as possible

Nidaa al-Watan:

Parliament#39;s successive sessions a constitutional heresy

Al-Akhbar:

Lebanese Forces, Kataeb lead campaign against Rahi

