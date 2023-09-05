Australian Idol: Casey Donovan finally emerges from the desert after being stuck at Burning Man for days: ‘I’m not dead yet’

<!–

Casey Donovan finally made it out of the Nevada desert safely on Monday after getting stuck in severe weather conditions during Nevada’s Burning Man Festival.

The pop star, 35, posted a beaming selfie to Instagram to celebrate her happy moment of freedom.

Donovan smiled in an instant, prompting her to wear protective gear, including goggles around her neck.

“Not dead yet, made it…It’s been a year of a week haha,” she wrote.

Many of Casey’s fans were quick to express their relief that they got out safely.

“So glad you’re gone and will be back soon…Have a safe trip,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Glad to see you safe and happy.”

Casey became trapped at Burning Man due to flooding that left thousands in a national emergency.

On Sunday, she shared a photo of a rainbow over a soggy campsite at the famed festival on Instagram.

The pop star, 35, posted a beaming selfie to Instagram to celebrate making it out of the Nevada desert safely and captioned it with some comforting words

“Here’s a fantastic shot of a full rainbow putting on a show for a smile in a not-so-ideal situation!” she wrote.

“I found some WiFi… There’s been rain in the playa (ground) here at Burning Man. The good news is we are safe, we have food and a ‘dry’ shelter. It’s very humid here and more rain is predicted to fall in the coming days… Fingers and toes crossed for some sunshine to clear things up.

“But for now, ChoooookAsssssses and I will contact you if I find more Wi-Fi.”

Tens of thousands of revelers attending the event in the Nevada desert were told on Saturday to stay put and conserve food and water after a massive rainstorm turned the venue into a quagmire.

The hedonistic event’s final weekend came to a halt on Friday night as frigid, muddy conditions took over, but it even led to celebrities like Chris Rock attempting to escape the deluge.

“Don’t travel to Black Rock City!” Burning Man organizers tweeted, referring to the desert area where the alternative festival takes place.

“Entrance to the city is closed for the rest of the event and you will be turned around,” the organizers said in a statement on social media.