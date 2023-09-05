BUSINESS LIVE: Ashtead has record quarter; DS Smith starts year strongly; Begbies Traynor makes acquisition

Companies with today’s business reports and updates include the Ashtead Group, DS Smith, Rio Tinto, Begbies Traynor, Jet2 and PZ Cussons. Read the Business Live blog for Tuesday, September 5 below.
Private equity pounces on UK pharmaceutical company Ergomed in £703.1 million deal
Private capital has pounced on another British company in a deal that values the founder’s stake at more than £120m.
Buyout giant Permira has agreed to buy pharmaceutical services group Ergomed for £703.1 million, putting it on track to become the latest company to exit the London stock market.
Auditor EY criticized for its green light for Wilko
EY, the auditor of the collapsed retail chain Wilko, faces backlash over its oversight of the group after closing its accounts despite the company having warned it did not have sufficient funds to deal with a sharp drop in sales. .
It comes as MPs from the Business Committee meet on Tuesday to discuss the fate of the retailer, which collapsed into administration last month putting 12,000 jobs at risk.
Share or comment on this article:
Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.