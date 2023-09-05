Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    Trump’s Fulton County Case Has Descended Into Chaos Even Before It Starts

    Trump’s Fulton County Case Has Descended Into Chaos Even Before It Starts

    It’s an all-out scramble in Atlanta, where former President Donald Trump and his lieutenants in the scheme to overturn the 2020 election are pulling the local district attorney in all directions—chaos that could quickly shift the power dynamic in the coming days.

    At least two key players, Trump legal advisers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, have made a high-stakes gamble by trying to split apart from the rest and aim for a high-speed trial next month. Meanwhile, the former president’s lawyers want to detach his case too—but say the accelerated schedule “would violate President Trump’s federal and state constitutional rights to a fair trial and due process of law

    Judge Scott McAfee is expected to make key decisions in the coming days.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

