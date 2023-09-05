Sergio Ramos ‘SNUBBED move to Man United’ before sealing return to boyhood club Sevilla… with Red Devils left ‘fuming by Spanish veteran’s response’ after tabling him an offer

The former Spain captain finalized his return to La Liga last week.

The 37-year-old left Sevilla 18 years ago to join Real Madrid.

Sergio Ramos has reportedly snubbed Manchester United’s last-minute interest.

The legendary Real Madrid defender has spent the last two years plying his trade with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain but has failed to find his footing in the French capital.

His departure comes amid an exodus of bold names from the Parisian club, with the 37-year-old leaving the Stade de France just after Neymar Jnr, Lionel Messi and Mauro Icardi.

The player became a free agent when his contract expired at the end of last season and pondered MLS and Saudi Pro League options before signing a new deal with Sevilla.

But one club that failed to pique his interest is that of Erik ten Hag.

Sergio Ramos reportedly snubbed Man United ahead of fairytale Sevilla return

The former Real Madrid legend had two turbulent years in Paris before leaving for free.

Man United’s move for the 37-year-old is believed to have been prompted by Raphael Varane’s injury against Nottingham Forest.

According to the sunRamos is said to have dismissed a late offer from the Red Devils with such speed that the club were said to be ‘upset’ at the speed of his refusal.

The club had previously been slow to share the terms of the offer with Ramos, eventually trying to sign the defender on a one-year £73,000-a-week contract.

Instead, Ramos opted for an emotional return to his boyhood club Sevilla where he graduated from the academy and started his senior career in 2004.

Ramos is believed to have taken a significant pay cut to secure the fairy tale return, and when signing he shared that it would have been ‘pointless’ to choose another club over the Europa League winners .

“I think it was a debt to my grandfather, to my father, to Sevillismo, to (Antonio) Puerta (a former Sevilla player who died in 2007), and a lot of things that meant a lot,” shared the player. “I think it was about time.”

Ex-Spain captain returns to Mestalla 18 years after joining Real Madrid

Ramos (centre) came through Sevilla’s academy before joining the senior team in 2004.

Man United are in defensive uproar after failing to secure a transfer for Harry Maguire

Man United have been pressured to choose the former Spain captain following an injury to Raphael Varane at the start of the season.

The Manchester club’s budding defensive crisis saw the team sign veteran defender Johny Evans to a one-year deal to provide cover after impressing Ten Hag during the team’s pre-season campaign.

As well as struggling to recruit for the position, Man United have also been unable to bring in disgraced centre-back Harry Maguire.

The England star was stripped of his captaincy in July after failing to assert himself in the 2022/23 campaign and earn a regular place in his Dutch manager’s starting XI.