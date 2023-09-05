Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mansouri to meet Lebanese Diaspora in Riyadh this evening

    By

    Sep 5, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Interim Governor of the Central Bank, Wassim Mansouri, is scheduled to meet with groups of the Lebanese Diaspora in Riyadh this evening, in the sidelines of his visit in Saudi Arabia.

    The encounter will take place at the Cedars Hall at the Lebanese Embassy, at the invitation of Lebanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Fawzi Kabbara.

    Director General of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, Mohammad Abu Haidar, will attend the meeting.

    Discussions will focus on the financial and banking situation in Lebanon.

    By

