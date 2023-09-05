Wednesday, September 6, 2023

nbsp;

Time

Topic

10:00-14:15

Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firas Abiad, tours the north region.

10:30

Session for the House Committee of Economy and Trade, chaired by MP Farid Boustani.

11:00

Inauguration of Rachid Karami Municipal Cultural Center, under the auspices of Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Wissam Mortada.

15:30

Cabinet session under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail.

