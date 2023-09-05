Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Wednesday, September 6, 2023

    By

    Sep 5, 2023 ,

    Time

    Topic

    10:00-14:15

    Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firas Abiad, tours the north region.

    10:30

    Session for the House Committee of Economy and Trade, chaired by MP Farid Boustani.

    11:00

    Inauguration of Rachid Karami Municipal Cultural Center, under the auspices of Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Wissam Mortada.

    15:30

    Cabinet session under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail.

    By

