Wednesday, September 6, 2023

nbsp;
Time
Topic
10:00-14:15
Caretaker Minister of Public Health, Firas Abiad, tours the north region.
10:30
Session for the House Committee of Economy and Trade, chaired by MP Farid Boustani.
11:00
Inauguration of Rachid Karami Municipal Cultural Center, under the auspices of Caretaker Minister of Culture, Mohammad Wissam Mortada.
15:30
Cabinet session under the chairmanship of Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the Grand Serail.
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
nbsp;
=================R.A.H.