Arab Parliament delegation headed by “AlAsoomi” visits the Headquarters of the ruling Communist Party in China

NNA ndash; The President of the Arab Parliament H.E. Mr. Adel bin AbdulRahman AlAsoomi and his accompanying delegation visited the ruling Communist Partyrsquo;s Headquarters in China, as part of his official visit to the Peoplersquo;s Republic of China at the head of a high-level parliamentary delegation in response to the invitation extended by the Chairman of thenbsp; Parliament of China.

rlm;During the visit to the Partyrsquo;s Headquarters, AlAsoomi and the Arab Parliamentrsquo;s delegation heard a detailed explanation of the Partyrsquo;s history, its role in the renaissance and progress of China and its future plans in the coming period, the delegation was also briefed on the periodic conferences organized by the Party, as well as the dialogue conferences it holds with the participation of a number of party leaders in various countries of the world including Arab countries. The delegation also listened to a brief presentation of the many achievements of H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping, President of China, as one of China#39;s strongest leaders who have assumed the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party.

