Children’s care home horror in Germany as girl, ten, is raped ‘by adult burglar then murdered in separate attack by boy, 11’

A 10-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by an 11-year-old boy in a care home was allegedly raped by a burglar before her death in a tragic case that sent shock waves across Germany.

The victim, identified only as Lena, was found dead on April 4 in his bedroom at a child and youth welfare center in Wunsiedel, Bavaria, and police suspected the 11-year-old boy was involved in his death.

But it now emerges that a 25-year-old German man, identified only as Daniel T and believed to be a garbage collector, entered the child welfare center through an open toilet window the night the victim was killed. .

The suspect, from Wunsiedel, allegedly tried to steal from the children’s home when he came across the 11-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl. Police suspect burglar sexually assaulted victim before leaving facility, reports Onetz.

That same night, prosecutors say the 11-year-old boy, who was the girl’s roommate, got into a fight with the victim and murdered her. They don’t believe the burglar was involved in her murder.

In April, a police patrol car blocked the road leading to the Wunsiedel Children’s and Youth Centre.

“With regard to the murder of the girl, the investigators and the prosecutor’s office assume that the 11-year-old boy killed her without the participation of the 25-year-old,” said Matthias Goers of the Hof prosecutor’s office.

The boy has not yet reached the age of criminal responsibility, which is 14, and has therefore been held in a secure facility since April. It is not yet known exactly how the girl died, but police say she suffered a “violent” death.

The children were one of the few children left in the house at the time of the murder, as most of the other youngsters living there were on a skiing holiday, reports Picture.

Last month, prosecutors filed charges against the 25-year-old man for rape, burglary and arson.

He is suspected of having committed five burglaries between 2022 and 2023 and of having stolen construction machinery worth £13,700 (16,000 euros) from containers which he set on fire in an attempt to erase evidence .

At the time of the girl’s murder, the child and youth protection center in the small town of Wunsiedel, which houses around 90 children and adolescents, said it was “deeply shocked” by her death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with parents, family, our children and our colleagues,” he said in a statement.

On its website, the institute describes itself as supporting “young people and their families who need help with their education”.

Family Minister Ulrike Scharf (third from right) leaves the Children’s and Youth Center with Bavarian MP Martin Schöffel to lay flowers in front of the facility in April

His brutal murder came just a month after that of 12-year-old Luise Frisch, who was found dead in March in the western town of Freudenberg after being stabbed multiple times.

His killers, Luisa Halberstadt, 13, and Anna-Marie Hoffman, 12, stabbed their victim 32 times with a nail file before pushing her down a steep embankment in nearby woods.

The classmates also put a plastic bag over Luise’s head before one of them told the other, in an icy tone, to “hit her with a stone, otherwise she would lie down at side of her.”

Both men have confessed to the crime but will avoid punishment as they are too young to bear criminal responsibility in Germany.

Police fear Luise was alive before she was thrown into the embankment and died from her injuries and the freezing conditions that hit the area in early March.