Tue. Sep 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Defense Minister meets US Ambassador

    By

    Sep 5, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, met on Tuesday at his office with US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, on top of a delegation from the US Embassy.

    Talks touched on the military institution#39;s affairs and the support the US is offering to the Lebanese army.

    The meeting was also an occasion to stress the role of the army in preserving stability and security in the country, according to a statement by Sleem#39;s press office.

    =============R.A.H.

