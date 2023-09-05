Putin’s War Machine Accused of Human Trafficking to Find More Troops for Ukraine

Viacheslav Ratynsky/Reuters

Authorities in Cuba say they have discovered a human trafficking network forcing Cubans to join the Russian military and fight in Ukraine.

In a statement, the foreign ministry claimed that the network operates from inside Russia, targeting Cubans who already live there as well as others who live in Cuba. Cuba’s interior ministry is now “working to neutralize and dismantle” the trafficking ring, the statement added.

It’s not clear how many people had been targeted by the operation before it was detected, though Cuba’s foreign ministry said some attempts to force people into the Russian military “have been neutralized and criminal proceedings have been initiated against those involved in these activities.”

